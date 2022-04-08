The Rappahannock County Broadband Authority will meet on Monday to discuss a long-awaited contract from the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission (NSVRC) and All Points Broadband that was released on Thursday and outlines the terms of a potential universal broadband project.
The contract outlines the cost of installation and service for broadband customers, some construction details and how the state funding will be managed. A copy of the document can be found here.
Here some initial key takeaways from the 23-page document:
During the first 12 months of availability, installing fiber to your home will be $199, no matter the length of your driveway.
All Points agrees to make available a broadband internet service plan offering upload and download speeds of 50 mpbs (the “Basic Service Tier”) for a monthly fee of $59.99. The company agrees that the monthly service fee for the Basic Service Tier shall not increase by more than the percentage increase in the Consumer Price Index, published by the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Property owners will be notified that they are eligible for installation by All Points through All Points’ “advertisements.”
All Points will be responsible for maintaining all installed infrastructure.
For a period of five years following the completion of the project, All Points agrees to allow NSVRC to inspect the internal quality control and quality assurance records maintained by the company.
The Broadband Authority, comprised of the same members of the Board of Supervisors, will meet on Monday, April 11 at 5:30 p.m. at the Rappahannock County courthouse to discuss the contract. A public comment portion will be included at the beginning of the meeting.
As a part of an eight-county agreement, Rappahannock County was awarded state funding in December for All Points Broadband to build a fiber-to-home network, with the condition that the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors provide $5.9 million of the county’s money to go toward the project.
Much of the Supervisors’ end of the deal has been covered by federal stimulus dollars and private donations, with $315,000 left to cover. The Board of Supervisors set up a private donation portal through the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation for private parties to make individual contributions. The Supervisors have maintained that the cost of the project will not be funded by taxpayers.
In order for the county to receive the state funding and universal broadband, the Board of Supervisors must sign the contract put forward by All Points and NSVRC, along with a separate contract from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. The current deadline for grantees to sign contracts is May 5, but Wakefield Supervisor and Chair Debbie Donehey has said during public meetings that the deadline could potentially be extended.
Some members, like Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier and Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith, have voiced concerns and frustrations with All Points’ lack of communication with the body and their seeming unwillingness to answer questions.
Frazier went as far as to introduce a resolution stating that the county should back out of the regional agreement if leadership from All Points and NSVRC are unable to meet with the Board in person. The resolution was ultimately killed, but Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson said many of Frazier’s and Smith’s concerns will be addressed once the county has the contract.