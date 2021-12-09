A representative with Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) told the Rappahannock County Broadband Authority on Wednesday that he expects the state to announce awardees of Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) grants next week.
Rappahannock County being awarded the grant is the key to officials potentially moving forward with a universal fiber-to-home broadband project.
This past fall, the county entered into a regional agreement with the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission, private internet provider All Points Broadband and REC seeking funding from the state for a large-scale broadband project in the county.
If the grant is awarded, the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors and Broadband Authority members will have to decide whether they want to enter into a binding contract with All Points, which would leave the county responsible for the remaining $5.9 million of the project’s cost.
To help ameliorate the steep price tag, Washington resident and developer Chuck Akre committed a $3.5 million donation to help the county cover the cost, and on Monday the Board of Supervisors set aside more than $715,000 in federal stimulus dollars for the project, leaving the county on the line for more than $1.7 million.
In an effort to avoid using taxpayer dollars to fund the project, Wakefield Supervisor and Broadband Authority Chair Debbie Donehey is seeking other sources for potential grants and donations.
Jane Bowling-Wilson, executive director of the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation, spoke with the Broadband Authority on Wednesday about forming a partnership to help connect the county with potential donors to help finance the project.The potential partnership remains pending while the Broadband Authority works out logistics.
“Given the [Broadband Authority] really doesn't have a big staff, you couldn't possibly keep up with all these IRS rules and track it all, which is why it's a great situation where the [Northern Piedmont Community Foundation]can do all that for you,” County Administrator Garrey Curry said of the potential partnership.
