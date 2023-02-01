Connecting rural areas to the grid
Kristian Kirk Mailand/Maimento

The Rappahannock County Broadband Authority met for its first meeting of the year last week and updated county residents on the slow-moving progress from All Points Broadband on fiber-to-home construction in the region.

County Administrator Garrey Curry said All Points is beginning work on power lines in Augusta County, one of the eight counties in the regional partnership between All Points and the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission (NSVRC).

