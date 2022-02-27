Donehey joins other Virginia counties in requesting state agency help restore broken connections as part of merger approval process
Rappahannock County officials pressed the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) to require CenturyLink’s parent company to ensure better service for residents who suffer from frequent and lengthy phone outages that can pose potentially dire health and public safety concerns.
Local representatives have taken matters into their own hands with the help of several other Virginia counties after months of unsucessful attempts to work with representatives with Lumen Technologies, CenturyLink’s parent, to resolve the issues of residents losing service and sometimes waiting several weeks for repairs.
On Feb. 23, Wakefield Supervisor and Board of Supervisors Chair Debbie Donehey spoke before the SCC alongside officials from Albemarle, Nelson, Warren and Buckingham counties in a bid to regulate the company’s behavior as it seeks to transfer its assets to fiber optics company Connect Holding, LLC as part of its sale of CenturyLink.
In a letter filed with the SCC that serves as pretext for her planned presentation before the body, Donehey asked that the commission require as part of the asset transfer a formal process for citizens experiencing outages and who do not receive timely service from the provider to have their local government work through a mandated process with the company to restore phone or internet connection.
“Put succinctly, the citizens of Rappahannock County who have the unfortunate circumstances to live in the portion of the county where Lumen provides landline telephone service (including most county offices themselves), which service infrastructure has experienced years of inadequate focus, attention, and presumably investment leading them to suffer through” repeated telephone outages, poor service and extended repair times, Donehey said.
CenturyLink spokesperson Danielle Spears said in a statement that the company has filed documents with the SCC that include commitments to address the escalation process
CenturyLink, which is the only telecommunications option for many residents in the Flint Hill and Washington areas, utilizes the once-revolutionary DSL internet, which feeds connection through copper wires — now a dying medium of service that is difficult and costly for companies to repair.
The company’s copper wire internet and phone service, according to county officials and residents, can be disrupted for weeks by even the tamest of weather events, including mild rain or wind.
In many well-served parts of America, copper is a thing of the past, having been replaced by fiber for high-speed internet and phone service. But in parts of Rappahannock County, one of the least densely populated counties in Virginia, copper wires will presumably remain the only universal carrier supported phone service for years to come, Donehey said. The Rappahannock County Broadband Authority has been weighing entering into an agreement with another private internet service provider to bring universal fiber connection to the county, which officials hope could alleviate the issues posed by CenturyLink.
Residents in the Sperryville and Amissville areas have access to internet and landline service from Verizon, which also uses copper lines and has been much more responsive than CenturyLink in addressing outages.
In her letter, Donehey commended Verizon's responsiveness in the face of outages. “On the contrary, county access to Lumen representatives has been an ongoing carousel of contacts with what appears to be a continued erosion of service management and technician availability,” she said.
Officials, including Donehey, have recently contended with lengthy CenturyLink outages themselves that went unrepaired by the company for weeks, despite several attempts to make contact with its representatives.
More recently, the county’s 911 center serviced by CenturyLink had a daylong outage following a January snowstorm that left residents — many of whom were without electricity or heat in blistering cold weather — unable to contact emergency services.
Attached to Donehey’s letter is a compendium of documents sent to the SCC written by other officials and residents that outline grave issues with CenturyLink, including statements from Rappahannock County Emergency Services Coordinator Sean Polster and Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Janie Jenkins detailing their experience trying to restore the January 911 line outage.
“We asked Lumen several times for the exact location of the outage and the name of the power company to assist in bringing emergency assets to remedy the situation. Lumen never provided a response through several communications,” Polster wrote. It wasn't until they coordinated with state officials was the CenturyLink service restored, he said.
Also included is testimony from Flint Hill resident Randall Bartlett, a former information technology and telecommunications consultant, who outlines his experience battling CenturyLink to restore an outage.
“The apparent lack of concern, timeliness, or responsiveness was most disappointing,” he wrote. “The clear lack of inventory, equipment and/or trained workers was appalling. Trying to work with CenturyLink was a huge frustration.”
Bartlett continued, “When I did get to people, they were as ‘programmed’ as the systems, and clearly not knowledgeable in telecommunications. They just knew to execute scripted responses. It took extraordinary effort to get to someone who could grasp the concept of a line outage affecting a whole community … If there were other options available, we would change companies. I am not aware of other options yet available at our location.”
To address many of these problems, Donehey and other officials gathered with CenturyLink representatives last November in what wound up being an unsatisfying meeting, she said at the time. They attempted to follow-up with the company’s government relations representative Steven Brewer several times to no avail.
Brewer only responded to them on Feb. 11 in what Donehey described as a “last-minute” effort prior to the SCC hearing, though he indicated willingness to establish a reliable point of contact within the company for officials to reach when necessary.