More than two months after the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors approved a major broadband expansion project, county officials say there is a delay in getting a finalized agreement between the internet service provider and the Commonwealth.
The Board of Supervisors finalized their end of the agreement to expand fiber-to-home technology in a split vote on May 2. Before any construction can begin, there must be a signed agreement between internet service provider All Points Broadband, the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission and the Commonwealth, which has not yet been finalized.
Rappahannock County entered into a regional partnership last year with All Points, NSVRC and seven other counties in a bid to receive state funding from the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) to expand broadband in the localities. The application for VATI funding was approved, and all eight counties voted this spring to move forward with construction of the fiber-to-home network.
Rappahannock County Administrator Garrey Curry said at the July 6 Board of Supervisors meeting that in an email exchange with NSVRC Executive Director Brandon Davis said the agreement is being pushed off by the state, speculating it could be because of delays in finishing the state budget. Davis did not return multiple requests for comment.
Wakefield Supervisor and Chair Debbie Donehey said she expects the agreement to be finalized in the next couple of weeks.
“I expected there to be delays,” Donehey said. “We really don't know what to expect, as far as once the documents are signed, what the project plan is going to look like given that All Points has [dozens of] counties in the state that they're responsible for now.”
