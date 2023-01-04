January Board of Supervisors

The Board of Supervisors met for their first meeting of the year advancing many of the county’s most significant undertakings.

 Photographer: Luke Christopher

The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors met for their first meeting of 2023 on Wednesday, kicking off the year with movement on many of the county’s most significant undertakings.

Smith steps down from Broadband Authority

Tags

Recommended for you