The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors met for their first meeting of 2023 on Wednesday, kicking off the year with movement on many of the county’s most significant undertakings.
Smith steps down from Broadband Authority
In the body’s first meeting of the year, Supervisors maintained continuity on most of the county’s committees in appointing member representatives.
Most notably, Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith, whose term on the Broadband Authority expired, chose to not be reappointed, despite being the only Supervisor to no longer serve on the authority. Smith instead nominated Piedmont resident Margaret Bond, who accepted the nomination and was unanimously appointed. Bond was previously on the county’s Broadband Committee and records meeting minutes for the Board of Supervisors. Before Wednesday, the Broadband Authority had been comprised of the same members as the Board of Supervisors for about two years.
Smith said she believes members of the Broadband Authority should cycle out to provide other residents an opportunity to serve. Smith has been opposed to the county’s broadband expansion plan with All Points Broadband and seven other counties since the project’s inception. She voted against entering into the regional agreement last spring, making her, along with Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier, among the only elected officials across the eight counties to oppose the project.
Wakefield Supervisor Debbie Donehey was reappointed as chair of the Board of Supervisors in a 3-2 vote, marking her third year leading the body. Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson, Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Van Carney and Donehey backed her reappointment. Frazier voted for Smith to chair the body; while Smith also voted for herself.
For more details on the published agenda:
Buildings Committee presents new courthouse concepts
Members of the Buildings Committee presented to the Board of Supervisors three of new conceptual designs for a new courthouse in the Town of Washington that were unveiled late last year.
The Board of Supervisors approved the restoration of the old church building on the corner of Gay and Jett Street to be used as a flexible office space for county employees while a new courthouse is being constructed.
The Supervisors agreed to take more time reviewing the proposed designs before making a decision on which direction to proceed. The renewed proposals come as the Board of Supervisors and Buildings Committee continue to discuss renovations to deteriorating county buildings in the Town of Washington. They’re also working to outline a plan for restoring other county-owned structures in town.
The first of the three new design concepts was described by Randy Vaughan, vice president and project manager at consulting firm Wiley-Wilson, as “putting a different suit on the same body,” referring to the widely panned design that was presented to the public in September.
When compared to the initial proposal, among the largest differences is the design of the front facade facing Gay Street. Some residents criticized the original proposal as “barn-like.”
The new option is roughly 19,000 square feet, about the same size as the original proposal, which is five times the size of the current courthouse that sits fronting Gay Street. The large size of the initially proposed building was another cause for concern among its critics.
The second courthouse concept faces Warren Avenue and sits farther away from Gay Street, a significant change from the previous proposals, which all face Gay Street. Some members of the public indicated at the September Board of Supervisors meeting that they prefer the courthouse fronting Gay Street.
Boundary line adjustment talks resume following what some believed to be an impasse
The body unanimously agreed on Wednesday to separate its list of concessions they requested from the Town of Washington, in return for the Supervisors’ approval of a boundary line adjustment, from the actual boundary line adjustment proposal.
The move marked the most significant development in months on an initiative that had been effectively stalled with both Town and county officials at an impasse in negotiations. It also came immediately off the heels of the swearing in of the Town’s newly elected Mayor Joe Whited, who replaced now-former Mayor Fred Catlin.
Whitson said he spoke with town officials, who said they would be willing to negotiate some of the county’s requested concessions and then take up the boundary line adjustment as a standalone proposal.
Washington resident Chuck Akre and town officials are proposing a four-acre boundary line adjustment to Akre’s property, which currently straddles the town-county line, under one jurisdiction to accommodate the mixed-use Rush River Commons Development. Last year, the county sent the town a list of “concessions” in return for their approval of the proposal, which the town unanimously rejected.
Developing a strategic plan for fire and rescue companies
The Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to authorize county staff to apply for a grant application to help fund a third-party company, The Clearing, in helping the county’s volunteer fire and rescue companies develop a five-year plan for fire, rescue and emergency medical services.
Smith and Jackson Frazier opposed authorizing staff to apply for the $25,000 grant, both claiming the body didn’t have enough time to review the proposal. They also said they want to see more input from volunteers and leadership across the county’s companies.
Emergency Services Coordinator Sean Polster said he worked on the proposal with Rappahannock County Fire and Rescue Association President Sean Knick, and said other association members are on board with hiring a third-party mediator. There are also some association members on the Public Safety Committee, which unanimously voted to recommend the proposal to the Board of Supervisors.
The PATH Foundation grant would only cover a portion of the costs of the proposal. The proposal has not been officially approved.
The county services agreement with the fire and rescue association and volunteer companies states that the system shall maintain a five-year plan. The Clearing is a company that focuses on group dynamics, according to county officials, and county staff are working with the company to bring the companies together “to develop a collaboration process that can be used by all stakeholders to subsequently analyze appropriate and necessary future service delivery strategic plans.”
Flint Hill Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company in turmoil
The Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to authorize County Administrator Garrey Curry to compile a list of forensic auditors to survey the Flint Hill Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company after a recommendation from Virginia State Police.
The Rappahannock County Public Safety Committee last week recommended that the Board of Supervisors withdraw financial support from the troubled Flint Hill Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company. The company’s rescue squad has not been able to respond to calls since last March when its certification with the Virginia Department of Emergency Services was not renewed.
Some history of the company includes a consulting firm’s 2015 warning that the fire and rescue squad was in “desperate shape” due to a “significant lack of personnel.” Multiple audits found a “deficiency in internal control” and a 2020 letter from the Rappahannock County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association concluded that the Flint Hill company “appears to lack standards of behavior and operations” and has demonstrated “failure to enforce their existing standards.” The document also noted low response rates by the company’s volunteers and a series of incidents reflecting policy violations and questionable decision making.
Company President Karen Williams attended Wednesday’s meeting and said the company responded to about 90% of calls received in December, and that the department is seeking more help and guidance from the county, despite the company declining the county’s help in the past.
More than a dozen residents spoke during the public comment portion, with many saying they’d like to see the company reformed rather than defunded. Many residents also expressed their frustration with the company’s lack of organization.
Supervisors approve elderly and disabled tax credit
The body unanimously approved an ordinance amendment that will provide tax relief to elderly or totally disabled residents with qualifying properties, a proposal that was created by Commissioner of Revenue Mary Graham.
The tax relief applies to county real estate taxes, and the resident must meet certain qualifications:
The individual must be 65 years of age or older, or permanently disabled.
The individual’s annual income must not exceed half of the median household income in Rappahannock County, and their net worth cannot exceed $200,000.