The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors held their monthly meeting on Monday, discussing matters related to a boundary line adjustment in the Town of Washington, a universal broadband project and other updates on local committees.
Broadband resolution fails
Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier introduced a resolution asking the body to withdraw from the regional broadband initiative if they’re unable to meet with project representatives by April 1.
After an hour-long discussion reflecting a 3-2 split among the body opposing Frazier’s resolution, the Board did not move forward with an official vote.
Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson, Chair and Wakefield Supervisor Debbie Donehey and Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Van Carney all opposed Frazier’s resolution, saying more questions will be answered once the body receives a contract from All Points Broadband and the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission.
About a dozen members of the public shared their opinions on the resolution during the public comment portion, showing mixed support for it.
Donehey is reaching out to NSVRC Executive Director Brandon Davis on when the body can potentially meet with him, and request a project timeline.
Boundary line adjustment
After demonstrating wavering support for the measure, Whitson said he will back approving a boundary line adjustment in the Town of Washington to advocate further development of Rush River Commons if property owner Chuck Akre agrees to not build an additional housing complex on the three-acre parcel.
Akre has said in the past that up to 18 additional housing units could be planned for development in Rush River Common’s second phase.
Whitson also named some “concessions” he wants to see from the town in a final agreement, including an option for the Washington Fire and Rescue company to connect to the town’s wastewater treatment system, traffic screening along U.S. Route 211 where the development will be located and accommodations to protect the county park’s dark skies status. Washington officials have so far shown little interest in bargaining with the county in exchange for their support of the measure.
“Early on last year, the property owner’s attorney spoke to our board ... and suggested to us that certain concessions or agreements could be reached as part of this type of agreement,” Whitson said. “And so [I started] thinking about what can be exchanged and mutual interests of both parties, the town and the county.”
Donehey will coordinate a time and date with Akre to hold a work session to discuss Whitson’s terms.
Board of Zoning Appeals discussion
Following a clash between Frazier and BZA Chair Ron Makela at a February meeting, Frazier is proposing that all BZA members undergo professional training before assuming a position on the body.
On Feb. 23, Frazier and Makela had a disagreement when Frazier spoke during a public hearing, as a member of the public, on a proposed dog training facility in Amissville. Frazier questioned Makela’s authority to invite legal counsel to the meeting, and Makela asked Frazier to “sit down” after a back and forth discussion.
Makela wrote in a statement that he did attend a training session paid for by the county at Virginia Commonwealth University and received a certificate upon completion.
Frazier said will send a letter to a judge with a video of the altercation and request certified training for the BZA members.
Lord Fairfax Community College name change update
Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith requested that the Board submit a letter to Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears, and Attorney General Jason Miyares outlining the Board’s opposition to Lord Fairfax Community College changing its name to Laurel Ridge Community College.
Whitson, Donehey and Carney all opposed sending a letter, citing a letter the body sent to the college last year in March 2021. According to a press release from July 2021, degrees will start reflecting the name change in the 2022-2023 academic year.