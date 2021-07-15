On Wednesday the Rappahannock County Broadband Authority extended the deadline on its request for information (RFI) to Friday, July 16. The extension gives internet service providers an additional week to show interest.
The authority published the RFI on June 23 seeking partnerships with internet service providers to apply for state funding to improve the county’s broadband infrastructure. The original deadline for internet service providers to respond to the RFI was July 8 at 4 p.m., and two providers, Datastream and Shentel, responded by the deadline, according to the authority.
Authority Chair Debbie Donehey said they were anticipating four submissions, so she reached out to the two outstanding internet service providers and agreed to give them each an extension.
Then, on Wednesday, authority member Ron Frazier expressed concerns about late responses being accepted without the rest of the authority’s knowledge. Frazier said he was not made aware of the first deadline extension.
Donehey accepted responses from two other providers that came in after the deadline, and authority member Ron Frazier insisted that could create legal problems because the responses were accepted without the knowledge of the rest of the authority. “I think we’re gonna find legal problems with what we’ve done here,” Frazier said.
Donehey said she contacted all four internet service providers who showed interest in submitting a response, notifying them that the deadline would be extended after hearing that some emails weren’t getting to the correct people at the busininesses.
“So I told everybody that, and I said we’re extending the deadline because this body is not meeting until [Wednesday, July 14] anyway. … We can’t do anything until today. So the information was received at the same time by everyone at the station,” Donehey said.
Frazier insisted that the decision should have been approved by the entire authority. The authority officially extended the deadline to Friday, July 16 at 4 p.m., when the responses will be made publicly available.