The Rappahannock County Broadband Authority was unable to officially convene on Monday night after Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith and Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier did not attend, throwing into deeper uncertainty whether the county will make its first payment for broadband expansion by Oct. 1.
More than two dozen members of the public attended what was instead deemed an impromptu “town hall” since the body lacked a quorum. Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson unexpectedly attended Monday’s meeting via Zoom — the first public appearance he has made since July after having suffered a heart attack. Wakefield Supervisor and Chair Debbie Donehey and Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Van Carney were in attendance, but the body lacked a physical quorum with just two members in the room, so an official meeting could not be convened.
Donehey said Smith and Frazier both informed her Monday morning that they would not attend the meeting later that night, but did not provide a reason for their absence. The Board of Supervisors, comprised of the same members as the Broadband Authority, approved 3-2 a contract in May committing funding to the project without pulling from Rappahannock taxpayer dollars. It’s not certain what it might mean for the county to miss the Oct. 1 deadline to approve the payment.
Donehey expressed concerns last week that the county may face potential legal consequences if they miss the deadline. County Administrator Garrey Curry said Monday that failing to meet the deadline is not likely to immediately impede the project, but that it may become problematic if the county were to continue missing payment deadlines.
Monday’s meeting was supposed to be a continuation of a Sept. 19 Broadband Authority meeting after the body could not agree on whether to approve the first round of funding for broadband expansion, which is due by Saturday. Whitson, who remains in recovery from the heart attack, was not able to attend the Sept. 19 meeting, leaving the body without a tie-breaking vote needed to approve the payment.
Frazier and Smith said they wouldn’t approve the first payment without reassurance from All Points Broadband, the provider responsible for installing fiber in eight counties, that “universal coverage” means residents in the county’s remote corners will receive service. Both Supervisors have been opposed to the broadband project since its inception and were the only two officials in the eight-county agreement to vote against proceeding with a contract with NSVRC and All Points.
Smith encouraged the body at the Sept. 19 meeting to continue the meeting this week while they await a response from the companies. The two supervisors' support for the payment is contingent on receiving from the organizations answers they deem acceptable.
All Points and Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission (NSVRC) have stated multiple times in an application and in-person that the company is committed to providing “universal coverage.” Representatives from the company and the NSVRC have told the body in many presentations that any resident who wants to receive All Points coverage and isn’t currently served by an internet service provider that can deliver adequate speeds will be eligible for fiber.
In an interview with the Rappahannock News, Smith said she did not attend the Monday meeting because she “didn’t think there was anything to do” since the body had not received what she deemed to be a sufficient answer from the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) on a question about the contract the county already signed.
The body received a response from the housing department on Friday afternoon, addressing Smith and Frazier’s concerns about the project. “DHCD does not define or determine universal coverage. That is solely the function of the local government in their submission of their Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI) application,” wrote Tamarah Holmes, director of the Office of Broadband at the housing department.
Frazier said he had to work Monday night on site at a government facility and was unable to attend the meeting. When asked late last week, Frazier declined to commit his support for authorizing the first payment.
“What's going on here is absolutely, positively regrettable and ridiculous,” Whitson said of Smith and Frazier’s conduct. “Our reputation as a county is on the line. We are putting at risk our relationship with very, very generous foundations and donors … I'm beside myself with regret that we're sitting here fighting over a simple accounts payable issue.”
The chair said she may call a special meeting later this week to approve the payment, or wait until the Oct. 3 Board of Supervisors meeting, which would be two days past the payment deadline.
“I think what keeps getting missed is there are eight counties that have agreed with this, and we're the only ones that are having hang ups on things like this,” Donehey said in an interview. She said last week that the absence of Whitson opened up the opportunity for Smith and Frazier to block the payment.
“If Mr. Frazier and I had wanted to kill the funding, all we had to do was let the vote play out last Monday,” Smith said in an interview, noting that the chair declined to hold a vote on the payment last week. “The motion and the second was in place, and we could have held the vote right then, and there would have been no funding. But that's not what I did."
Carney said in an interview on Monday that Smith and Frazier emailed the body on Monday saying they wouldn’t be available after Whitson said he would be attending the meeting on Zoom. Carney said that by not attending, Smith and Frazier were attempting to prevent the meeting from taking place.
