Broadband Authority

The Broadband Authority was unable to officially convene after Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith and Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier did not attend.

 Photographer: Luke Christopher

The Rappahannock County Broadband Authority was unable to officially convene on Monday night after Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith and Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier did not attend, throwing into deeper uncertainty whether the county will make its first payment for broadband expansion by Oct. 1.

More than two dozen members of the public attended what was instead deemed an impromptu “town hall” since the body lacked a quorum. Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson unexpectedly attended Monday’s meeting via Zoom — the first public appearance he has made since July after having suffered a heart attack. Wakefield Supervisor and Chair Debbie Donehey and Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Van Carney were in attendance, but the body lacked a physical quorum with just two members in the room, so an official meeting could not be convened.

Tags

Recommended for you