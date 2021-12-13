Rappahannock County on Monday was awarded funding from the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) to build a universal fiber-to-home broadband network in the county.
For the project to become reality, the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors must decide whether to enter into a formal contract with private internet provider All Points Broadband and commit $5.9 million in county funds toward internet expansion. If the Board of Supervisors votes to leave the regional partnership with Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission (NSVRC), seven other counties and All Points, then the county will not receive any VATI funds to expand broadband.
The NSVRC and All Points received $95.3 million from VATI to build a fiber-to-home network across eight counties in the region, just below the requested $97.2 million. It is not immediately clear precisely how much of that funding Rappahannock County received.
The project will provide a fiber network to 37,357 unserved locations and work to achieve universal coverage in Augusta, Clarke, Fauquier, Frederick, Page, Rappahannock, Rockingham and Warren Counties, according to a press release from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.
County resident and developer Chuck Akre committed $3.5 million to help the county finance it’s portion of the deal should officials sign on, and last week, the Board of Supervisors set aside more than $715,000, half of the county’s federal stimulus funds, toward the project.
The new grants, announced on Monday by Gov. Ralph Northam, “will advance Virginia 90% to the goal of achieving universal access to broadband and high-speed internet, placing Virginia on track to being one of the first states successfully charting a path to universal access to broadband,” according to a press release.
“Broadband access impacts every facet of our daily lives, from education to business to health care,” Northam said in a statement. “It’s a necessity for navigating today’s digital world, and this new funding will close Virginia’s digital divide with universal broadband by 2024.”
According to the press release, the VATI funding will support 35 projects statewide, connecting more than 278,000 households and businesses.
