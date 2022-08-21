broadband-web.jpg

From the Aug. 15 Zoom meeting of the Broadband Authority.

The Rappahannock County Broadband Authority is waiting for project representatives from All Points Broadband and the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission (NSVRC) to outline a schedule on when construction will begin on a county-wide broadband expansion project.

County Administrator Garrey Curry updated the authority at a meeting on Monday and said the state set a July 2025 deadline for all contracts to be completed, meaning All Points Broadband will be required to have construction completed by that time. This deadline is for localities and internet service providers that received Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) grants in 2022 and have signed contracts.

Tags

Recommended for you