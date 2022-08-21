The Rappahannock County Broadband Authority is waiting for project representatives from All Points Broadband and the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission (NSVRC) to outline a schedule on when construction will begin on a county-wide broadband expansion project.
County Administrator Garrey Curry updated the authority at a meeting on Monday and said the state set a July 2025 deadline for all contracts to be completed, meaning All Points Broadband will be required to have construction completed by that time. This deadline is for localities and internet service providers that received Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) grants in 2022 and have signed contracts.
Curry said he’s expecting to receive a schedule on when construction will begin “within the next several months.” He said the first fiber installations are being queued for next year, but is still waiting for confirmation from All Points.
In May, the Broadband Authority in conjunction with the Board of Supervisors approved a universal fiber-to-home broadband project in a 3-2 vote as a part of a regional partnership with seven other counties, internet service provider All Points Broadband and NSVRC. The county received state funding through the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) in December 2021, and has been able to cover the remaining cost of the project for Rappahannock County through private donations and federal stimulus dollars.
During the first 12 months of All Points service being available in a locality, residents can receive a fiber installation to their home for $199, no matter the length of a driveway or service drop. Authority members are currently drafting flyers and mailers to begin advertising so residents know when services are available and how they can sign up.
