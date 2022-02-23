Board might hire outside expertise, will invite key officials to appear at meeting
The Rappahannock County Broadband Authority and Board of Supervisors must decide by May whether they want to enter into a formal contract with All Points Broadband to bring universal fiber-to-home broadband to the county.
By that date, the future of broadband access in Rappahannock will become clearer. But many questions still linger about the finer details of All Points’ plan to install fiber.
All Points and the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission (NSVRC) have not yet presented details of the contract to the eight counties in the regional agreement, and Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson said at a Broadband Authority meeting Monday that he’s comfortable with the “in-between period” the Board is in before contract negotiations will begin.
The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development hosted a “kick off” meeting on Feb. 4 with recipients of state broadband funds, marking the start of a 90-day deadline for contract agreements. Funding awarded through the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) will only be granted after the contract completion.
Some Rappahannock Broadband Authority members are frustrated with the lack of engagement from NSVRC and All Points Broadband as the county awaits details from both organizations about universal broadband.
NSVRC Executive Director Brandon Davis was planned to be at Monday night’s meeting, but Chair and Wakefield Supervisor Debbie Donehey said he could not make the meeting because of family matters, to the dismay of some members.
Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier suggested the Broadband Authority and Board of Supervisors, comprised of the same members, invite Davis and All Points CEO Jimmy Carr to the March 7 meeting of the Board of Supervisors. Donehey said she will invite them, but she doesn’t know whether they will be able to fit it into their schedules.
“They've never sat down and actually explained this part of the process to us,” Frazier said of the contract period with All Points and NSVRC.
The project communication plan from NSVRC says once construction begins, they will provide a monthly breakdown of progress on milestones within a county, and a report of state-reimbursable expenses incurred for work.
A persistent concern for Frazier and Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith is a clause that precludes the county from working with other internet service providers while they are doing business with All Points.
Whitson suggested that the Board find outside expertise to help them through the contract period. Donehey said she will reach out to other counties in the All Points regional agreement and see if they are also looking into outside consulting.
“This contract is a big deal, both monetarily and also in terms of the rollout and what people are counting on … and I certainly don't want to put my name on something and have it not be delivered,” Whitson said. “So I'd like to protect ourselves and protect our citizens as much as possible, and outside expertise I think is entirely justified.”
All Points, NSVRC and eight counties in the region received $95.3 million from the state for a universal broadband expansion project that will bring fiber-to-home high speed internet to residents over the course of three years. Construction is estimated to begin in July if Rappahannock County votes to sign a contract with the company.
The overall project in Rappahannock County will cost about $19 million, and the county has raised a majority of the funds to cover its $5.9 million contribution. The rest of the project cost will be covered by state broadband funds and All Points Broadband.
Questions about the project can be asked on the county broadband website, rappbroadband.org. The authority voted on Monday to make some changes to the website, like updating fundraising figures and adding the authority’s mission statement.