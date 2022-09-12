Rappahannock County residents are reporting phone service issues with provider T-Mobile over the past several months as cell towers in the area transition to 5G service.
Areas where residents were typically able to receive cell phone service, like around the Town of Washington and Flint Hill, say they’re no longer able to receive a reliable signal. Washington resident Dana Dunn said she hasn’t been able to get any signal on her three-acre property for more than a month.
“I have three acres, I could go anywhere in my acreage and I could talk to anybody,” Dunn said. “I finally get to move into [the house], I think about a month ago, and I have no coverage. None. No bars.”
T-Mobile began servicing cell phone towers in the county after merging with Sprint, the provider that previously owned the towers. County Administrator Garrey Curry said it’s difficult to pinpoint an exact date when T-Mobile took over towers in the county, because the company also bought Shentel wireless, a company that was also servicing some towers in Rappahannock.
About a dozen residents, mostly in Washington and Flint Hill, said they began noticing a change in their cell phone service about two months ago. One Sperryville resident wrote in a text message to the Rappahannock News, “Our T-Mobile MiFi service has had no internet connection for over two months. I plan to cancel it this week.” MiFi is a portable 5G hotspot clients can purchase from T-Mobile.
Washington resident Veronika Benson said she’s been experiencing unreliable phone signals for at least three months, but she said she always had good service when Sprint owned the tower.
“I will have someone tell me that they've called me and my phone never rings,” Benson said. “And that means if my mom had an urgent reason to call me, she wouldn't be able to reach me. … It's also a safety thing.”
A T-Mobile spokesperson wrote in a statement to the Rapphannock News that "T-Mobile is currently performing upgrades in the area, and we apologize for any impacts some customers may experience. The upgrades are expected to be complete in a few days and will provide customers with 5G service."
When towers are being worked on, residents are typically not notified. Emergency Services Coordinator Sean Polster said the towers are privately owned by T-Mobile, and the company does not regularly communicate with the county. In July, the company upgraded the tower in Amissville from Sprint equipment to T-Mobile, leaving residents without service for more than a week.
Since T-Mobile began servicing towers in the county, the phone company has been working to upgrade them to 5G service, sometimes causing the towers to temporarily be out of service.
A spokesperson for T-Mobile wrote in an email to the Rappahannock News in July that "We have been making upgrades to towers in the area so we can deliver our industry-leading 5G network and deliver an enhanced experience for customers.”
Wakefield Supervisor Debbie Donehey said it’s “taking longer than any of us would like” for T-Mobile to finish transitioning all of the towers from Sprint equipment. “I know Garrey has made several attempts to get more information, but [T-Mobile is] being really tight on what they're doing and why and when,” Donehey said.
Is 5G compatible with Rappahannock County?
Flint Hill resident Randall Bartlett, a former information technology and telecommunications consultant, said that while 5G service is 10 times faster than 4G LTE when it comes to service and download speeds, 5G frequency relies on having a line of sight. In the mountainous terrain of Rappahannock County, it can be difficult to find a clear line of sight to the cell phone towers.
Additionally, if residents are using cell phones that still rely on 3G, they will no longer have service from the 5G towers.
“There are tremendous advantages for the companies, and that's why they're pushing [5G] so hard, but it also carries lots of capabilities, technical capabilities and service capabilities that are much, much better for the end user,” Bartlett said. “With the exception that a more direct line of sight requires you to have more towers that give access to the service, right? And in Rappahannock, we're not getting more towers.”
Bartlett added that 5G service is more efficient and less costly for phone companies because 5G towers can handle up to 100 times the number of users. He said that in more populous areas, companies put boxes on telephone poles to help direct 5G frequencies. T-Mobile currently does not have those boxes in Rappahannock County.
“The concept with 5G, as I've been reading the literature, is that 5G then gets distributed in little smaller tower-like arrangements about the size of a pizza box,” Bartlett said. “And it sits up on telephone poles in a neighborhood. And so you get line of sight, and you get direct power, and you get all of the frequency capabilities.”
But, he said, in order to pay for the capital investment that goes toward 5G boxes, the area has to have a fairly dense population, which Rappahannock County does not have. He said companies are unlikely to invest in an area if it doesn’t have the population density to support the investment.