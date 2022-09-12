2022-09-T-Mobile-Tower-22-web.jpg

A T-Mobile silo tower is seen off of U.S. Route 211 outside of Washington on Sept. 6, 2022.

 Photographer: Luke Christopher

Rappahannock County residents are reporting phone service issues with provider T-Mobile over the past several months as cell towers in the area transition to 5G service. 

Areas where residents were typically able to receive cell phone service, like around the Town of Washington and Flint Hill, say they’re no longer able to receive a reliable signal. Washington resident Dana Dunn said she hasn’t been able to get any signal on her three-acre property for more than a month.

