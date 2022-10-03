What are your thoughts on this broadband deadlock? What do you want to see happen at Monday's meeting?
Rapp News reporter Julia Shanahan asked these questions to readers of the paper’s daily text service last Friday. Some responses:
Broadband is essential to the future economic health of this county. Beyond that it is essential for the personal safety and well being of our residents. To say opposing broadband is "Stupid" sounds harsh but that's reality.
— Wayne Dickson
I am incensed that these two Supervisors have delayed progress yet again! This is absolutely baffling, especially given that during the pandemic children had to sit outside churches and the library to get their school work completed. Why do these people want Rappahannock to remain in the dark ages? It is so illogical that one begins to wonder about a self serving motive.
— Veronika Benson
The BOS should abide by their legally binding contract and the will of the majority to provide broadband to the county. To threaten nonpayment is shameful.
— Steph Ridder
If the county does not make the first payment to the broadband service provider it would be a pity and put our county up for ridicule and more.
Let’s suppose that the two holdouts on the Broadband Authority are correct — the broadband service provider believes that the term “universal “ gives them wiggle room to not provide service to absolutely everyone who requests service. Fair point. Nevertheless, the likely result of the installation process will be 1)many families, businesses and farms with access to new online resources to support their endeavors, 2) some disgruntled and angry residence without the service, and 3) some type of shared litigation/arbitration with Rappahannock County joined by seven other counties to seek redress from the service provider.
The alternative is to: 1) wait for the perfect deal (when is that ever likely to occur?!), 2) take note of likely shortfalls that arise in a complex operation like installation of broadband service, 3) litigate these issues on our own.
I certainly hope the Broadband Authority fulfills their end of the bargain, Otherwise we will look foolish, and worse, for not being able to add one plus seven.
— Robert Guitteau Jr
Pay the bill! Recognize how Keir Whitson would be voting and do the right thing.
— Hampton district resident
