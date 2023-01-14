CenturyLink broadband Tiger Valley

A CenturyLink crew at work off Tiger Valley Road in July 2022.

 Photographer: Luke Christopher

Here’s how you can check — and perhaps correct — the National Broadband Map

A new broadband map released by the federal government that tracks whether people have Internet access at their address likely has extensive errors, say Virginia experts — but the public can weigh in to help correct the problems.

federal broadband map

What the FCC’s broadband map looks like when searching the Rappahannock News’ office address in Washington. Green dots represent addresses served; there are a lot less of those dots in other areas of the county.

