Administrators from Rockingham, Clarke and Augusta counties all say that All Points Broadband and the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission (NSVRC) have been responsive to their correspondences regarding a regional internet expansion project, a sharp contrast from what officials in Rappahannock County have experienced.
“I could call [All Points] right now I feel like and they would answer the phone,” said Rockingham County Administrator Stephen King. “They've communicated as much as we've asked them to. They've been very responsive.”
Members of the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors have for months expressed concern about a lack of communication from All Points, the company Rappahannock has chosen to install fiber optic broadband across the county.
When reached for comment about the company’s unresponsiveness with Rappahannock, County Administrator Garrey Curry said he and Wakefield Supervisor and Chair Debbie Donehey recently virtually attended a quarterly project update meeting with All Points and NSVRC, the project’s fiscal agent. Curry said he plans to brief the Supervisors on the conversation during their next regular meeting on Nov. 7.
Still, Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith and Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier, who oppose the internet expansion plan, have long raised concerns about All Points and NSVRC not attending Board of Supervisors meetings in person when invited to answer questions. Other members of the body have also acknowledged the company’s lack of responsiveness with the county. The two organizations rarely respond to inquiries from the Rappahannock News.
Most recently, All Points sent the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors a letter last month threatening to delay fiber construction in the county after officials missed a payment deadline. Even after the body authorized that payment a few days late, along with all future payments, the company as of last week has not returned correspondence from county officials seeking clarification on whether construction will be delayed. Curry did not specify if he has since heard from the company about their construction timeline.
All Points and NSVRC did not return a request for comment for this report. Donehey, Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Van Carney, Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson, and Frazier did not return requests for comment for this report. Smith declined to comment.
Deputy County Administrator in Augusta County Jennifer Whetzel wrote in a statement that All Points and NSVRC have been responsive to officials there, and their Board of Supervisors received a presentation at the end of September from the organizations about the regional project.
“The project significantly moves the bar to get internet coverage to those that need high speed internet service,” Whetzel wrote. “The County will monitor the progress of the project and discuss with APB any areas that arise that may need to be addressed in the project.”
Clarke County Administrator Chris Boies said in a statement that “All Points Broadband has been very responsive to any requests we have made of them. Based on our experiences thus far, we have no concerns about All Points Broadband fulfilling their contractual obligations for this project.”
“There's risk involved with it, but with significant state funds being involved and All Points already providing services in other areas of Virginia — I think they're a legitimate Virginia company. And I guess we've decided the potential rewards outweigh the risk,” King said.
Rappahannock County is obligated to pay $5.9 million toward the project, with the rest of the cost covered by state funds and All Points. Rappahannock County has been able to cover most of their portion with half of the county’s federal stimulus dollars, a move criticized by Smith and Frazier because of their lack of faith in the project.
Town of Washington resident Chuck Akre, who granted the Rappahannock Board of Supervisors $3.5 million through the FAGUS Foundation to cover the county’s portion of the project, said he’s not concerned about All Points’ ability to get the project done in Rappahannock, despite threats to delay construction and a lack of communication with officials.
“It's a long and arduous process, and you got several people all around the table who are a bit of a challenge to deal with, whether that's All Points or the Rappahannock Board of Supervisors … I'm just saying there’s a lot of players and a lot of egos, and we just have an expectation that it'll go forward in a timely fashion,” Akre said.
The Rappahannock County Public Schools are also contributing about $400,000 toward the project. “RCPS remains supportive of the initiative as COVID truly showed the glaring disparities in connectivity that exist within our student population, '' Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley said in a statement. “With a project this size and so much stake in the project, one would hope that there would be increased engagement with stakeholders and communities. We appreciate the Supervisors' efforts in working toward the best possible outcome.”
FAST FACTS | BROADBAND
RAPPAHANNOCK’S COMMITMENT: On May 2, the Board of Supervisors voted three-to-two to join 7 neighboring counties to participate in a high-speed fiber optic broadband project, offering connectivity to thousands of Virginians with unreliable connections or none at all.
NATURE OF THE AGREEMENT: Rappahannock’s commitment isn’t structured as a service procurement, but a contract making the county part of a larger public-private development project that involves a mosaic of companies, utilities, and agencies.
WHO’S ACTUALLY PAYING?: Not Rappahannock taxpayers. The state of Virginia is putting up $96 million from its allotment of pandemic rescue funds under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Rappahannock allocated $715,768 from its share of ARPA funds. Another $5.6 million was pledged by local supporters– including the Akre family’s philanthropic foundation, the Rappahannock County Public Schools, and the Warrenton-based PATH Foundation.
THE SERVICE ISN’T FREE: All Points, a Leesburg-based broadband firm, would install fiber-optic for homes and businesses at an across-the-board rate of $199 per connection. Subscribers then pay a monthly rate of $59.99, which can increase with the rate of inflation.
WHO ELSE IS INVOLVED? The fiscal agent is the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission, which reviews reports from All Points, and then requests reimbursements from the Virginia Department of Housing & Community Development, which in turn draws funds from the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative. In signing the contract after its May 2 vote, Rappahannock, with the other seven counties, agreed to make quarterly payments to the NSVRC, which would make regular reports back to the participating counties. The first payment is due Oct. 1.
TIMELINE FOR INSTALLATION: The State of Virginia set July 2025, as the deadline for All Points to construct the broadband network. All Points hasn’t provided details on when and where the work will get underway.
WILL EVERYONE BE SERVED?All Points and the regional commission have stated multiple times that the company is committed to providing “universal coverage.” Representatives from the company and the NSVRC have said that any resident who wants to receive All Points coverage and isn’t currently served by an internet service provider that can deliver adequate speeds will be eligible for fiber.
HOW CAN YOU FIND OUT IF YOU’RE ELIGIBLE FOR THE NEW SERVICE? The first step is to take this online survey: https://fiber.allpointsbroadband.com/
— Tim Carrington