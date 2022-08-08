amazon-4-web.jpg

John Foote, a land-use attorney who represents Amazon, repeatedly denied having any knowledge of the details of the Blackwell power substation project or any role in its planning.

 By James Jarvis

The Warrenton Planning Commission grilled counsel representing Amazon Data Services Inc. during a work session last Tuesday, mainly asking questions related to the Blackwell Substation project, which would be located on the same property as the company’s proposed data center.

John Foote, a land-use attorney with the Arlington-based law firm Walsh Colucci Lubeley & Walsh, which represents Amazon, repeatedly denied having any knowledge of the details of the Blackwell project — outside of the substation’s location — or any role in its planning.

