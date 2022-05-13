It’s been a long time coming. Delayed by a global health crisis, for the first time in two years Businesses of Rappahannock held a networking mixer, much to the delight of the more than 80 who attended the event last Wednesday afternoon at the Blue Rock.
While Covid-19 necessarily paused Businesses of Rappahannock’s in-person events, the organization swung into action during the pandemic helping sustain and save many of the county’s businesses.
“The overarching sentiment conveyed to me and other board members was an appreciation for the support BOR provided during the pandemic and for the return to our quarterly networking events,” said Businesses of Rappahannock President Theresa Wood. “There was a collective expression of joy among business owners in realizing they had survived an unprecedented event that shuttered many small businesses around the world. Many of those in attendance were recipients of funds from the BOR-sponsored Rappahannock CARES Small Business Grant Program or one of our other pandemic-related emergency assistance efforts.”
In keeping with the festive mood, BOR announced the winner of a special giveaway: Artist Richard Stone (@textilestylistrichardstone on Instagram) of Richmond won dinner for four at Patty O’s Bakery and Cafe.
