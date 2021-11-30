Rappahannock County’s Liz Johnson of Mountain View Marketing is part of a panel of professionals offering their experienced advice to small businesses.
Mike Savage, a business coach and founder of The Savage Secrets, saw the effects the last two years have had on entrepreneurs and wanted to help. He brought together leading experts in networking and referrals, branding, marketing, sales, and finance to develop and provide the Let’s Crush 2022 Summit for Entrepreneurs. This team of experts has more than 100 years of collective experience leading successful businesses.
The free summit, to be held on Dec. 1 from noon to 2 p.m. on Zoom, will provide business owners and leaders the insight and tools that are critical to achieve growth and prosperity for their businesses in 2022. Topics include:
Entrepreneurial excellence by Mike Savage
Crushing your referrals with Matt Ward, breakthrough champion
Successful branding — your effective tool for vibrant & sustainable growth by Liz Johnson with Mountain View Marketing
Sales — the five proven steps to gain new clients and grow your business with Ronda Berns, sales consultant & coach
KPIs for small business and how to crush them by John Gleason with Success Strategies
