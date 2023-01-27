The Hackley's Country Store, which will now be called the Corner Deli Market, will have a soft opening on Saturday. Ernesto Elias, the new business owner, will serve to-go sandwiches, hotdogs, pastries and coffee.
The Route 211 Country Market in Amissville, colloquially known as the Hackley’s Country Store, will hold a soft reopening on Saturday where the new tenants will showcase a portion of what they hope to accomplish with rebranding the historic building.
The previous tenant closed his window-service restaurant last summer after serving residents through the pandemic. The new business, which will be renamed the Corner Deli Market and owned by Rappahannock resident Ernesto Elias, will serve to-go sandwiches and hotdogs and feature a convenience store located inside the building.
On Saturday, customers will be able to go inside the building to order food and coffee, but the convenient store will not yet open for business. There will be a grand reopening on April 22, which will include the convenient store, and Elias said they hope by then to expand the restaurant to also serve Latino cuisine.
“My main game is to have people walk in here and if they don't like whatever food I'm selling, they can buy products that I sell here,” Elias said. The convenience store will sell small items like snacks, chips and candy. Elias said he’s also looking for a vendor to supply fresh baked goods and flavored coffee.
Jan Makela, whose mother owned the building before she recently passed away, said last year that while the tenants plan to change the name of the business, the “Hackley’s Store” sign will remain on the building. “I’m sentimental, and it’s historic,” Makela said of the decision.
“Our Hackley/Makela family is very happy to welcome Ernesto as our newest tenant to occupy our family’s wonderful old Hackley's Store building,” Makela said in a statement. “A big part of my heart resides in that special place. We wish Ernesto the best, and look forward to seeing our friends and neighbors support The Corner Market and Deli… ‘In the Heart of Downtown Amissville!’”
Elias said it has taken about six months to remodel the inside of the building. The previous tenant only provided window service, and customers were not able to go inside the building. In the summer months, Elias said there will be an outside patio area for customers to eat.
Elias’ background is in bookkeeping, and he had a 23-year career as an electrician. But, he said, running a restaurant has always been a dream. “The lady that raised me, my aunt, she was a big chef, and her dream was to open a restaurant,” Elias said. “So before she passed away … I told her that I had already started the business, and she was very happy about that.”
