Ernesto Elias is rebranding the historic Hackley's Country Store as the Corner Deli Market, and by late April, he plans to serve Latino cuisine and run a convenient store inside the building. 

The Route 211 Country Market in Amissville, colloquially known as the Hackley’s Country Store, will hold a soft reopening on Saturday where the new tenants will showcase a portion of what they hope to accomplish with rebranding the historic building.

The previous tenant closed his window-service restaurant last summer after serving residents through the pandemic. The new business, which will be renamed the Corner Deli Market and owned by Rappahannock resident Ernesto Elias, will serve to-go sandwiches and hotdogs and feature a convenience store located inside the building.

The Hackley's Country Store, which will now be called the Corner Deli Market, will have a soft opening on Saturday. Ernesto Elias, the new business owner, will serve to-go sandwiches, hotdogs, pastries and coffee.

