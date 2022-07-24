rural inflation chart

The graph shows the average household income expended and the additional disposable income that could be saved for things like college or retirement. The average rural household had a lower overall income, and they also had a disproportionately low disposable income. In addition, the amount of disposable income dropped more on a percentage bases in 2022 compared to 2021 in rural areas. (Impact of Inflation on Rural Household Expenses, 2021-2022, by David J. Peters, Iowa State University)

High fuel costs are eating into rural Americans’ disposable income at a faster rate than urban households, meaning rural families are feeling a more painful pinch from inflation, according to a researcher who recently released a report on the topic.

Rural household disposable income fell by an estimated 38% from 2021 to 2022, while urban household disposable income fell by about 17%, the report found.

Tags

Recommended for you