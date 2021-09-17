Harris Teeter stores nationwide, including nearby in Warrenton, have reduced their store hours until further notice, citing the shortage of labor caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The change was first reported by @Grocerying, a Twitter account that follows the grocery store and fast food industry in the Carolinas and Virginia.
Starting yesterday (Wednesday, Sept. 15) all Harris Teeter’s will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Warrenton store had previously been open until 11 p.m.
Deli and fresh food market service counters will close at 8 p.m., with all amenities such as sushi, sandwiches and pizza service ending at 7 p.m. The meat and seafood counter will also close at 8 p.m.
“We thank our shoppers and community members for continuing to show care, gratitude and kindness to our hard-working, valued associates as well as your fellow shoppers,” the company said in a post on its website.
Harris Teeter said they will continue to offer exclusive shopping hours for those age 60 and over every Monday and Thursday morning from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.
They have also designated ExpressLane Online Shopping pick-up times from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for seniors only every Thursday and will waive the $4.95 fee & offer $5 delivery for seniors during these times.
Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, Harris Teeter offered employees bonuses, temporary $2 hourly pay increases and hired more than 5,000 workers, the Charlotte Observer previously reported.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering the impact of COVID-19 on our community. Sign up to have the C-19 Daily Update delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...