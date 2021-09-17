Harris-Teeter-no-Toilet-Paper-3-16-2020

File photo/March 16, 2020: The paper aisle at Harris Teeter in Warrenton is bare as the pandemic disrupted supply lines.

 By Luke Christopher for Foothills Forum

Harris Teeter stores nationwide, including nearby in Warrenton, have reduced their store hours until further notice, citing the shortage of labor caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The change was first reported by @Grocerying, a Twitter account that follows the grocery store and fast food industry in the Carolinas and Virginia.

Starting yesterday (Wednesday, Sept. 15) all Harris Teeter’s will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Warrenton store had previously been open until 11 p.m.

Deli and fresh food market service counters will close at 8 p.m., with all amenities such as sushi, sandwiches and pizza service ending at 7 p.m. The meat and seafood counter will also close at 8 p.m.

“We thank our shoppers and community members for continuing to show care, gratitude and kindness to our hard-working, valued associates as well as your fellow shoppers,” the company said in a post on its website.

Harris Teeter said they will continue to offer exclusive shopping hours for those age 60 and over every Monday and Thursday morning from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.

They have also designated ExpressLane Online Shopping pick-up times from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for seniors only every Thursday and will waive the $4.95 fee & offer $5 delivery for seniors during these times.

Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, Harris Teeter offered employees bonuses, temporary $2 hourly pay increases and hired more than 5,000 workers, the Charlotte Observer previously reported.

— OBX Today via InsideNoVa

