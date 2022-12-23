BOR Laurie Smith

New BOR board member Laurie Smith and a couple of assistants.

Last month, the Businesses of Rappahannock board of directors unanimously voted to elect Laurie Smith to fill a vacant seat on the board. 

“It was an easy decision as we all recognize her love of Rappahannock County and her unending dedication to the Farm Tour,” according to a statement from the nonprofit organization that represents Rappahannock’s business community. “We are looking forward to working with Laurie and are very excited about the insights she will bring to the board, helping us to better support our vibrant agricultural business community.” 

