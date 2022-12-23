Last month, the Businesses of Rappahannock board of directors unanimously voted to elect Laurie Smith to fill a vacant seat on the board.
“It was an easy decision as we all recognize her love of Rappahannock County and her unending dedication to the Farm Tour,” according to a statement from the nonprofit organization that represents Rappahannock’s business community. “We are looking forward to working with Laurie and are very excited about the insights she will bring to the board, helping us to better support our vibrant agricultural business community.”
Smith has been a resident of the county since 1998. She is also the executive director of the Rappahannock County Farm Tour and has a small dairy goat farm in Amissville, where she resides with her partner, Mark Reinhardt.
The Rappahannock News asked Smith about the challenges and opportunities she sees facing local businesses in the new year:
“The lack of available employees continues to affect local businesses, with many having to change their operating hours to accommodate for their staffing issues. Also, continued hiccups in the supply chain coupled with the ever-increasing costs of most all goods and services are affecting businesses across the board, especially small businesses that may have less wiggle room.
Many businesses are now also managing a work-from-home or hybrid workforce, which can present new physical and organizational dynamics to keeping everyone connected. When a better broadband solution finally comes to light in Rappahannock I hope that these challenges can be turned into opportunities to keep businesses resilient to a changing landscape.”
But I would also like to focus on the positive! The collaboration and camaraderie between our local businesses is incredible, and is a shining example of how wonderful our community really is. Together we are all stronger, and there is such pride that goes hand in hand with being a Rappahannock business.
I'd like to encourage any businesses that aren't currently a member of Businesses of Rappahannock to join. The networking events are an incredible place to share your services with our business community and discover mutual opportunities. I'm always amazed by the connections made during these (free) events!”
