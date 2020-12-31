The newest development in Sperryville will take Rappahannock County’s brewery total to three, adding another venue hoping to cater to residents and passing tourists, with a unique twist all its own.
Veditz and Company Brewing will sit at 11961 Lee Highway, at the southern end of Main Street. The four founders, all deaf, will lease the property from Sperryville resident Robert Archer, who owns Happy Camper Equipment Co. on Main Street.
The brewery will offer a variety of American craft beers at its new location and hopefully something more — a sense of inclusion.
According to a press release, Veditz and Company was established to create both quality beer and career opportunities for the deaf community, “showing the world creative ways to be inclusive.”
The name Veditz is in recognition of George Veditz, known for his efforts to promote the value of and preservation of sign language.
“Having spent years in the bustling Washington, D.C., metro area, we immediately fell in love with the charm of Sperryville,” said co-founder Amit Rupani, an investor in the award-winning Rocket Frog Brewery in Loudoun County and co-founder of Sea Wolf Brewery in Annapolis, Maryland.
“With two well-respected breweries already in the town, we see potential in this growing town,” he added.
Veditz and Company Brewing is slated to open in the spring, after a complete renovation of the property, which is currently underway.
Production will follow, with brews offered both at the brick and mortar location and through local distribution. Depending on the COVID-19 situation, an outdoor beer garden and taproom are being planned as well.