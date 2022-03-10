Charlotte Wagner, proprietor of the recently approved Amissville dog training facility, said on Thursday she won’t be moving forward with construction after residents petitioned the decision by the Rappahannock County Board of Zoning Appeals to grant her permission to build the business.
Wagner's decision marks the culmination of months of community unrest in response to her efforts to move her K9ology business, which provides behavioral training to clients’ dogs, to Amissville.
Wagner, who planned to build the facility on property she was in the process of purchasing from recently retired former Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Chris Parrish, was supposed to close on the sale March 8 but chose not to do so after learning of the neighbors’ effort to thwart her ability to get the new location off the ground, voiding the agreement reached with Parrish and causing her to lose out on the lot.
Wagner said she declined to ask Parrish for an extension to close on the property, noting that Parrish appeared unlikely to agree to such a request given the amount of time it could take to challenge the neighbors’ petition in court. Parrish did not immediately return a request for comment.
The neighbors, Jeffrey M. and Marjorie Nicodemus, John E. and Janet L. Patterson and Paul P. and Melbry Paratore, represented by local attorney David Konick, all live on Cabin Lane adjacent to or near the proposed 22-acre training site planned to be located 14397 Lee Highway.
Many of them had spoken out in opposition to the application as it made its way through the Rappahannock County Planning Commission for approval before coming before the BZA, raising concerns of potential noise, traffic, and dog waste putting a damper on their neighborhood. Wagner maintained that many of those concerns were unjustified.
Last week the neighbors filed a petition with the Rappahannock County Circuit Court, asking it to review and reverse the BZA’s approval of Wagner’s facility, arguing the business will tank their property values and impair their ability to enjoy their homes, among other concerns. Konick declined to comment on behalf of his clients about Wagner’s decision to kill the development in response to their challenge, saying he wanted evidence beyond a post Wagner made on Facebook that she decided against moving forward with the facility.
“This could be, what, years?” Wagner said in an interview of how long litigation may take if she were to fight the neighbor’s petition. “And at that point, you have to ask, I’ve already sunk so much money into this and with people being that nasty and heinous and hostile, do I cut my losses and reconsider new options?”
Despite the major setback, Wagner vowed that she’s not finished trying to find a site in Rappahannock County for K9ology, although she currently has no leads on alternate locations.
“I will not be run out of a place that I have called home,” said Wagner, who’s been a full-time Rappahannock resident since 2012. “... I am not going to let the few sour apples in the bunch take my home from me.”
She continued, “I think we’ve proven time and time again, we’re low impact. I’m wanting to run my business for my community. It’s a needed service. We want to be accessible. There must be a place somewhere. I’m not giving up yet. I’m just going to wait and see what other opportunities happen, take a breath for a moment … and go from there.”
‘These are emotional reactions’
Wagner’s efforts to get the facility approved have been an uphill battle since the start. She had been operating her business in Warrenton for some time before the pandemic hit in 2020 and her brick and mortar location closed. She and her team had taken the business on the road, serving clients at their homes all the way from Prince William to Rappahannock counties. The travel wore on them and Wagner looked to construct a facility in her home county.
She had originally planned to purchase property at the corner of Forest Grove and Richmond roads in Amissville, where members of the Planning Commission and residents — primarily Parrish, who was still a member of the Board of Supervisors at the time and spoke before the body as a citizen — expressed concern about the potential for it to create noise and the possibility that she may later expand the business to board dogs overnight.
That concern arose because the county’s zoning ordinance led to the proposed facility being misleadingly labeled officially as a “kennel” and commonly referred to as such, despite the fact that she never intended to board animals in the first place.
The Planning Commission in October swiftly rejected Wagner’s proposal, and she began looking for alternative sites for the business to no avail. That’s when she approached Parrish, among the chief opponents of her original plan, and asked if he could point her to a location the Planning Commission and others might deem more appropriate for the facility. He ultimately offered to sell her the Lee Highway property, which he owns. She signed a purchase and sale agreement to buy the lot for $450,000, agreeing to the March 8 closing date.
Wagner brought the new proposal before the Planning Commission in December where members were more amenable, and ultimately in January recommended it for approval by the BZA, despite concerns from the Cabin Lane residents.
Notably, Planning Commission member Rick Kohler, of Jackson District, recused himself from participating in the review of Wagner’s application because he said he has a business relationship with Parrish, upsetting and brewing suspicion among some of the Cabin Lane residents who felt they had little representation in the approval of the recommendation. Had Kohler voted, it wouldn't have swayed the result one way or another.
Opposition among the Cabin Lane neighbors began to really gel between Christmas and New Year’s when Janet Davidson, a Cabin Lane resident, said residents met privately to discuss Wagner’s proposal and how to further oppose it. “I don’t see this bringing anything good to the county. I don’t see this as being a good thing,” Marjorie Nicodemus, among the petitioners challenging the BZA’s approval, said of Wagner’s proposal at the time.
The operators of Narmada Winery, adjacent to the proposed dog training site, also opposed the application after initially supporting it. A winery representative, Alexander Dias, said at the time that after further study Narmada operators had concerns about possible runoff of dog feces, noise and the effect it might have on events like weddings that the winery hosts.
Wagner said she consulted the United States Department of Agriculture about the potential for runoff and was told to compost waste to eliminate any potential pathogens, which she planned to do before reversing and vowing to transport it out from the facility.
“It’s one of these situations where every angle that they’ve come at me at, I try to reason and I try to be calm and I try to explain and educate and advocate,” Wagner said in a January interview. “And I feel that potentially these are emotional reactions where logic won't be received — no matter what you do.”
Wagner's application was narrowly approved by the BZA in March, when the body retained an attorney to help oversee the meeting, upsetting Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier, who attended the meeting and represents the area where Wager’s facility was planned to be located. Frazier questioned BZA Chair Ron Makela’s authority to invite legal counsel to the meeting, and Makela asked Frazier to “sit down” in a confrontational back and forth.
Makela later explained that the BZA uses outside counsel rather than the county attorney because there would be a conflict if the county ever appealed a BZA action. Wagner also retained an attorney who appeared at that meeting.