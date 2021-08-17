A veteran business executive has returned to neighboring Fauquier County to lead the local Chamber of Commerce, according to Rappahannock resident Marianne Clyde, who chairs the chamber’s board of directors. Here’s the full news release:
After a year of dealing with the ups and downs of COVID, economic uncertainty and scrambling to adapt to changes, the Fauquier Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the hiring of Alec Burnett as Executive Director, effective Sept. 1.
Fauquier County has a unique, diverse and prosperous business community that continues to grow. The health of a business directly impacts the community they employ and serve, and in this way, the Fauquier Chamber of Commerce has a vital role, not only as a center of resources and support for business, but the community at large.
“Alec’s roots run deep in Fauquier County,” says Marianne Clyde, Chair of the Fauquier Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. “He understands the unique and special gifts that Fauquier County has to offer. He is a strong advocate for business, which uniquely qualifies him to lead us into our next 100 years.”
Burnett has had a strong consistent career with Hilton Hotels, having served in several positions there, leading operations and brand strategy. A strong desire to serve the Fauquier County community brought him back home, where he served previously as general manager of Fauquier Springs Country Club, and COO, and as Town Council Member for the 2nd Ward.
“As the Executive Director,” Burnett states, “my primary responsibility is to lead the Chamber in providing our businesses the support and resources they need to succeed. This involves creating relationships with each of the industry segments present in Fauquier County to comprehensively understand the challenges and opportunities they face. Then, a strategy can be built that provides valuable services and resources from which each specific industry will benefit.”
Chair elect for 2022, Michelle Coe adds, “As we continue to move though the pandemic, the Chamber’s Board of Directors has been fully engaged in finding ways to build resiliency — not only within the organization, but for Fauquier County businesses, as well. Engaging Alec Burnett is one step forward in a larger strategic plan to create the Chamber as a strong resource for the Fauquier Business Community.”
