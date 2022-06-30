Milda Vaivada recently opened a remarkable gift shop located in Flint Hill at 617 Zachary Taylor Highway.
This holiday weekend, on Sunday July 3, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., she celebrates a grand opening with giveaways and refreshments.
Her magical establishment, called Milda Vaivada with a tagline of H.O.M.E standing for “Honoring Our Mother Earth,” carries all manner of gifts from a new line of bath and body works, creams and diffusers created by Thymes to shelves stocked with Spikenard Farm’s Honeybee Sanctuary honey, to beautifully illustrated and themed children’s books, crystal collectibles, jewelry, and so much more.
The unicorn is a mythical creature that has deep significance and magical representation, bringing the gifts of all possibilities, wisdom, and the pursuit of dreams. Milda’s shop is filled with all manner of mythical fantasy and real possibilities. In fact, unicorns of all sizes and shapes can be found tucked in corners.
As if opening a new shop wasn’t enough, Milda has:
Just published a book about connecting with nature entitled “Come Closer” which can be purchased on Amazon or at her shop.
Hosts Fairy Fun Fridays, a whimsical event every Friday from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. which offers all things fairy related, including card readings.
Recently moved to Rappahannock. She shares that the lush landscapes, the mountains and warm welcoming people "called to her.”
Her mantra simply is to enhance magic, embrace mystery and expect miracles.
As an aside, this author has purchased many a magical gift from Milda and her gift wrapping is free and the packages wrapped are beyond gorgeous.
Milda can be reached anytime at 239-272-9451. Store hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday - Saturday; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. (except for the grand opening, which will start at 11 a.m.)
