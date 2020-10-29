Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam today announced this afternoon that nearby Revalation Vineyards will invest more than $2.3 million to build a new wine production facility, tasting room and event space off of Route 231 between Etlan and Madison.
With the project, the company is creating five new jobs and committing to purchase nearly 60 tons of Virginia-grown grapes over the next three years.
The governor’s announcement comes on the heels of grape harvest and during Virginia Wine Month, an annual celebration of Virginia’s thriving wine industry. Home to 312 wineries, Virginia is now the sixth-largest wine region in the United States, and the wine industry contributes nearly $1.4 billion to the commonwealth’s economy each year.
“This expansion is a great win for Virginia’s flourishing wine industry and further highlights the vital connections between viticulture and agritourism,” said Northam.
The state is partnering with Madison County through the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund, which is administered by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Governor Northam approved a $25,000 grant from the AFID Fund to secure the project for Virginia, which Madison County will match with local funds.
“Revalation Vineyards is very grateful for this grant,” said owner Françoise Seillier-Moiseiwitsch. “It will help implement our commitment to producing the very best wines from the Madison terroir, to training the next generation of viticulturists, and to creating viable jobs for local residents.
Since 2014, Revalation Vineyards has produced a variety of high quality, award-winning wines, as well as its signature verjus, an acidic, non-alcoholic juice used in gourmet cooking. The winery’s name is a nod to its first vineyard located in neighboring Reva.
Seillier-Moiseiwitsch, the governor praised, is a champion for Virginia wines, traveling to her native Belgium to promote Virginia wines and teaching viticulture in the local school system.
“The commonwealth is fortunate to have Françoise Seillier-Moiseiwitsch and Revalation Vineyards not only as a producer of fine wines, but also as an advocate for all that Virginia viticulture has to offer,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring.
“The expansion of Revalation Vineyards is an exciting addition for Virginia wine tourism, especially at a moment when our outstanding wines and the vineyards are being discovered — and rediscovered — by wine lovers and oenophiles from Virginia and beyond,” added Rita McClenny, president and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation.
Chair of the Madison County Board of Supervisors Clay Jackson stated: “Agriculture and agritourism are important economic drivers in Madison County. Businesses such as this further enhance our quality of life and we appreciate Revalation’s commitment to expanding their business in Madison County.”
“This is great news for Revalation Vineyards and Madison County,” added 5th district GOP Congressman Denver Riggleman. “Virginia’s agribusiness community has been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, but businesses like Revalation Vineyards show that Virginians remain industrious and strong.”