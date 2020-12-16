It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas everywhere you go — and Rappahannock County Public Schools are pairing up with Businesses of Rappahannock to help teachers and staff check holiday shopping off their to-do lists.
Last week RCPS Superintendent Shannon Grimsley unveiled Operation: Gift Rapped, an appreciation program that will furnish every participant with a “passport” and $40 in Gift Rapped Bucks to be spent at participating retailers throughout the county, and ten merchants will be giving away free gifts for teachers. Virtual and online shopping will be offered through the program as well to accommodate those with concerns about COVID-19.
Starting Friday, Dec. 18 until Jan. 31, participating RCPS staff can visit participating Rappahannock County businesses and receive discounts, gifts and buy-one-get-one-free deals. Gift Rapped Dollars can be spent at any participating business, including Before & After, Blue Door Kitchen & Inn, Griffin Tavern, Hopkins Ordinary Aleworks, Horse ‘n’ Hound, Narmada Winery, River District Potters, The Corner Store, Wild Roots Apothecary and more.
"Businesses of Rappahannock is excited to work with Dr. Grimsley and the Rappahannock County Public Schools,” wrote President Theresa Wood in an email. “We feel it is important for the teachers and staff to know our business community sincerely appreciates their dedication to the scholastic and physical wellbeing of our Rappahannock school children.”
“BOR would also like to thank RCPS for including local businesses in Operation: Gift Rapped,” Wood continued. “The economic contribution of this program will be well received and greatly appreciated by the participating merchants."
Every qualifying purchase will earn a stamp on the passport and participants who receive 10 or more stamps will be entered to win one of 12 prizes valued at more than $500 retail.
Operation: Gift Rapped has been made possible by a private donation which will be used to purchase the winning prizes from local businesses. The cost of Operation: Gift Rapped will be offset by private funds.