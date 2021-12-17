The Rappahannock County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Jan. 19 to hear input from residents on a proposed dog kennel and training center in Amissville following a preliminary review of a revised application from Charlotte Wagner on Wednesday, Dec. 15.
Wagner originally sought a special use permit to establish her K9ology business on land at Forest Grove and Richmond roads. The planning commission at its October meeting denied her application based on concerns from outgoing Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Chris Parrish, who spoke as a citizen, about traffic, noise and introducing a commercial business where one doesn’t exist.
The application would have gone to the Board of Zoning Appeals at its November meeting, which was canceled. Since October, Wagner found a new site for K9ology next to an existing commercial business, Narmada Winery, on U.S. Route 211 on land she is purchasing for $450,000 from Parrish.
Planning Commission member Rick Kohler, of Jackson District, recused himself from participating in the review of Wagner’s application because he said he has a business relationship with Parrish.
Wagner proposes to rehabilitate an existing barn on the new property and use it as a training center. A new 70 by 90 foot metal barn will be built to hold larger classes. Two yards will be fenced and used for outdoor agility training and exercise. The business will be closed on Sunday and operate the other six days of the week totaling 40 to 50 hours, including some off-site visits to client homes. There will be no overnight boarding or breeding of dogs.
A parking area will be constructed, wire fencing erected and dog waste disposal handled. Building insulation will mute noise. Three external lights will illuminate the buildings and parking lot. They will be shielded so as not to illuminate the sky.
A tenant occupying a two-bedroom home on the property plans to stay, Wagner said. Wagner said that she talked to seven neighbors about her application. Five, including the winery’s owner, were supportive, but one was not because of concerns about noise.
Wagner said she took into consideration the commission’s concerns with her earlier application. The 22-acre site next to Narmada is larger than the one originally proposed. The distance to any occupied neighboring property is no closer than 700 feet. Because of a treeline and building setbacks, the facility will be “barely visible from 211,” Wagner said.
The Virginia Department of Transportation reported that the proposed entrance to the site meets its standards for a low volume commercial entrance and stopping sight distance.
Commission members reacted to the new application with words of support.
“I think it’s a great location” at a distance from neighbors and in an area with another business, said Brian Scheulen, of Wakefield District.
Mary Katherine Ishee, of Piedmont District, said she “didn’t want a commercial alley” to be created. Keeping the kennel and training center screened is important, she said. But she voted along with the other commissioners, minus Kohler, to move the application to a public hearing next month.
In other business
The commission voted to recommend approval of an application from David and Birgitt Thornhill to operate a tourist home on their property on Littlefield Lane in Boston. Their son and his family are moving out of the remodeled barn converted to a residence. The Birgitts want to repurpose it as a tourist home. The Thornhill application now goes to the board of zoning appeals.
Ishee, joined by Kohler, abstained on the vote to forward the application, citing concern that some applications are moved to the BZA without public input. People may not know about an application unless they check the meeting agenda online, Ishee noted. Public hearings require a published notice in the newspaper. The commission has been forwarding more routine applications to the BZA without a public hearing.
Planning commission chairman Keir Whitson said the commission could review the process next year.