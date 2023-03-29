LIz Johnson

Liz Johnson is happy to mentor others, currently including a University of Mississippi marketing student who is a fellow Chi Omega sister.

“When I founded the company, I wanted to do things a little differently, and we do,” said Mountain View Marketing President Liz Johnson. She has always paved her own way, and she leads her company with the same energy.

Johnson started Mountain View Marketing in her Warrenton home with just one assistant in February 2003. She built a team of seven remote workers – all experts in their fields – from the Piedmont, as well as across the country. Her clients have the same reach, some as far as Oregon. And in recent years, Johnson has orchestrated it all out of her home office near the Town of Washington.

