The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved an application for two campsites at the Chapelle Charlemagne Vineyards in Flint Hill, with Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith voting against it.
Members had concerns about the aesthetics and logistics of setting up porta-potties outside the campsite and having furnished bathrooms more than 600 feet away from the campsite. Some members were also concerned about how noise might affect nearby property owners.
The body approved the special exception permit on the condition that porta-potties be out of view from the winery and the campsites are limited to two guests per site.
The applicant, John Schmitz, has been operating two campsites in the location for about a year with no complaints from nearby property owners, he said. Schmitz said he's had about 100 campers in the last year with up to four residents at each campsite at a time.
All of the members of the Board of Supervisors expressed concerns about zoning regulations for farm wineries and farm breweries, saying agricultural land is increasingly being used for recreational purposes like camping or frisbee golf.
“I think it's a rabbit hole that I’ve been going down for years, and I brought it up with different members of the Board that we need to look at it,” said Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Van Carney, who owns and operates a brewery in Sperryville. “The spirit of the law was to help people stay on their property and use it for agricultural purposes. … I feel like tonight, [the proposed campsites] is a really appropriate use for the land and what they're doing, and this I feel is separate from this other conversation that we need to have, which does not apply, I feel, to [the applicants].”
