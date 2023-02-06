Gray Ghost's 2019 reserve cabernet sauvignon

Gray Ghost Winery's gold medal winning 2019 reserve cabernet sauvignon.

 Courtesy Photo

The San Francisco Chronicle awarded Gray Ghost Winery a gold medal in the newspaper’s annual wine competition for the 2019 reserve cabernet sauvignon, according to a news release from the vineyard.

In a category dominated by west coast wines, Gray Ghost’s reserve cabernet sauvignon was the only east coast Cabernet to win a gold medal across 17 categories and over 800 entries. 

