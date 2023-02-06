The San Francisco Chronicle awarded Gray Ghost Winery a gold medal in the newspaper’s annual wine competition for the 2019 reserve cabernet sauvignon, according to a news release from the vineyard.
In a category dominated by west coast wines, Gray Ghost’s reserve cabernet sauvignon was the only east coast Cabernet to win a gold medal across 17 categories and over 800 entries.
This is the fifth consecutive year Gray Ghost has earned a Gold medal at the prestigious competition. Gray Ghost’s 2021 chardonnay and 2020 reserve chardonnay were both awarded silver.
The San Francisco Chronicle wine competition is held annually in January. This year’s competition garnered over 5,800 entries from around the world. Gray Ghost’s Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon will be featured in a special awards publication on Sunday, March 12.
Gray Ghost has been growing grapes for 36 years in Rappahannock County and celebrates its 29th anniversary this year. Gray Ghost Winery is located at 14706 Lee Hwy. in Amissville and can be contacted at 540-937-4869.
