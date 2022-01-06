Before moving forward with its own deliberations, the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors agreed to draft a letter to the Town of Washington asking for more specific information regarding the town’s request to enter into an agreement with the county for a potential boundary line adjustment.
In their first meeting of the year on Wednesday, the Board of Supervisors for the first time discussed a request from Rush River Commons property owner Chuck Akre to adjust the town’s boundary so his property, which currently straddles the line between Washington and the county, can be brought entirely under the town’s jurisdiction to help with his mixed-use development proposal.
Washington’s Town Council has signaled support of Akre’s request (but has not taken a final vote on the matter) and has formally asked the county to take part in a joint public hearing since both bodies need to independently approve changes then receive the OK from a circuit court judge for the boundary adjustment to go into effect.
Washington Mayor Fred Catlin wrote a letter to the Board of Supervisors last November, asking that the body consider the request at their December meeting. But Supervisors opted to push the topic to the new year when the body would no longer be lame duck. Wednesday’s meeting marked the first for Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Van Carney, who was sworn in before the new year, but officially took office Jan. 1.
Akre’s boundary change efforts have proven to be controversial to some in the community who argue the potential development is out of character with the county. And members of the Board of Supervisors have shown reluctance to publicly discuss their thoughts on the matter.
Members of the Board of Supervisors on Wednesday again moved to slow the pace of discussions surrounding the issue — which the town has repeatedly tried to accelerate — in an attempt to receive more specific information from the town about what exactly Washington and Akre are seeking with a potential boundary line adjustment.
“It kind of looks like coercion or fear mongering here, that if we don't approve this boundary adjustment that the owner of that parcel may just sell to somebody who will build a Sheetz or a 7-Eleven,” said Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier of Catlin’s letter, who participated in the meeting remotely due to health concerns.
Akre, under the recommendation of Catlin, is requesting the boundary adjustment so his development can utilize the town’s water and sewer lines on his entire three-parcel property, which the town argued won’t be possible without a boundary change because of legal concerns.
The first phase of Rush River Commons, expected to be Washington’s first mixed-use development, was approved by the Town Council last September following a monthslong review to include affordable housing, a cafe and a new location for the Rappahannock Food Pantry. Akre wants to expand it further, but to do so requires access to the town water and sewer lines.
Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson motioned that the Board of Supervisors to draft a letter to the town asking for details related to the parcel and possible uses for it, maps of what is intended around the boundary line and legal documentation as to why the town can’t extend water and sewer outside the current town boundaries. It was approved unanimously.
At Wednesday’s meeting, Catlin said the project is a “life-defining mission” for Akre who “isn’t getting any younger,” and Town Council is interested in beginning a “friendly discussion” with the county to try and resolve the boundary line adjustment request.
“I appreciate that it is a lot of change,” Catlin said. “Because any change, for many people, is difficult. There is an opportunity for more community oriented spaces to be built that will benefit the entire community."