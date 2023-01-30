WL-Wagner2-training-95-web.jpg

Charlotte Wagner at one of her temporary grounds, a horse training facility outside of Warrenton, for her dog training business, K9ology.

 Photographer: Luke Christopher

Charlotte Wagner, owner of a dog training facility in Sperryville, in November appealed a notice of violation submitted to the county by neighbors alleging misuse of agriculturally zoned land where she conducts business.

The notice, served by the Rappahannock County Zoning office in October, alleged that a portion of the agriculturally zoned land where her business is located is being used for commercial purposes that fall within the definition of a “kennel” under current zoning ordinances, rendering her use in violation of code.

Tags

Recommended for you