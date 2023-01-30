Charlotte Wagner, owner of a dog training facility in Sperryville, in November appealed a notice of violation submitted to the county by neighbors alleging misuse of agriculturally zoned land where she conducts business.
The notice, served by the Rappahannock County Zoning office in October, alleged that a portion of the agriculturally zoned land where her business is located is being used for commercial purposes that fall within the definition of a “kennel” under current zoning ordinances, rendering her use in violation of code.
While much of Wagner’s facility is located on commercially zoned land, she leases an adjoining agriculturally zoned parcel to use as a pasture yard and for dogs to exercise, the use of which neighbors have called into question.
Wagner wrote in the appeal, “the field in question is being used as a supplemental way to exercise and work dogs as a part of our dog training operation (which principal, primary operation is conducted in an adjoining commercial lot).”
She went on to say, “We have a deed with a right-of-way to the lot, and have rented the remaining parcel along with some acreage from our neighbors for the exercise yard, plus pasture land for our horse and sheep.” She said at no point are the animals “kept” in the agricultural portion of the property.
Since the Sperryville property where her facility is currently located was already zoned commercial, Wagner was not required to interface with the county government to get the business off the ground
There will be a public hearing on Wagner’s appeal at the next Board of Zoning Appeals meeting on Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Rappahannock County courthouse.
The notice marks the latest development in a long running saga of residents opposing Wagner’s dog training business on agricultural land. She opened her “K9ology” facility last summer in Sperryville at the corner of Old Hollow Road and U.S. Route 211 after months of community unrest led to her backing out of opening the business in Amissville.
The BZA in early 2022 approved for her to build a dog training facility on an Amissville property on Cabin Lane near Narmada Winery. Residents near the proposed location, represented by attorney David Konick, petitioned the decision, ultimately leading to Wagner abandoning the plan. The application would have placed the facility on land zoned agricultural, which was a point of contention among some residents.
The neighbors filed a petition with the Rappahannock County Circuit Court, asking it to review and reverse the BZA’s approval of Wagner’s facility, arguing the business will tank their property values and impair their ability to enjoy their homes, among other concerns.
Many of the neighbors had spoken out in opposition to the application as it made its way through the Rappahannock County Planning Commission for approval before coming before the BZA, raising concerns of potential noise, traffic, and dog waste putting a damper on their neighborhood. Wagner maintained at the time that many of those concerns were unjustified.
