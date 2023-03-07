2022-07-Dogs-Wagner--13-web-2.jpg

Two puppies from Charlotte Wagner's most recent litter of Border Terriers. Wagner said it's the breed standard for the Border Terrier puppies to look like baby otters.

 By Luke Christopher for Foothills Forum

‘This recent decision by the BZA missed the mark,’ Whitson says

The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting in the near future to discuss potentially appealing a February Board of Zoning Appeals decision to allow a Sperryville dog trainer to use agriculturally-zoned land without a special use permit.

