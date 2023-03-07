‘This recent decision by the BZA missed the mark,’ Whitson says
The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting in the near future to discuss potentially appealing a February Board of Zoning Appeals decision to allow a Sperryville dog trainer to use agriculturally-zoned land without a special use permit.
The Rappahannock County Zoning office in October served Charlotte Wagner, owner of Sperryville dog training facility K9ology, with a notice of violation after neighboring property owners complained that she was using agriculturally-zoned land to train dogs. The BZA voted unanimously in favor of Wagner’s appeal, with BZA Chair Ron Makela calling it a matter of “precedent” and pointing to two other dog training facilities in the county that operate without a special use permit.
The notice alleged that a portion of the agriculturally zoned land where her business is located was being used for commercial purposes that fall within the definition of a “kennel” under county zoning law, rendering her use in violation of code. While much of Wagner’s facility is located on commercially zoned land, she leases an adjoining agriculturally zoned parcel to use as a pasture yard and for dogs to exercise, the use of which neighbors and the county called into question. The notice stated that in order to legally use the parcel, Wagner must apply for a special use permit.
The Supervisors have until March 22 to appeal the BZA decision to the Circuit Court. County Administrator Garrey Curry said he’s working with County Attorney Art Goff to set a date for the special meeting.
Other facilities in the county that are classified as a “kennel” operate under special use permits. According to documents from the Zoning Administrator Michelle Somers, two facilities in Amissville, one in Castleton and another in Huntly use special use permits for animal activity. Some of those facilities board animals overnight, which Wagner does not do at her Sperryville location.
There are two other dog training facilities in the county that operate on agriculturally-zoned land without a special use permit, including one in Amissville and another in Sperryville.
On Monday, Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith requested that the Board of Supervisors discuss the BZA decision, saying “I do think we need to talk about that and some of the things that happened, and preserve the sanctity of our zoning ordinance.”
“There are several [concerns], including conflicting information and possibly setting a precedent,” Smith said in a statement to the Rappahannock News. “I am confident we can work through it as a board, but it’s important we do so together. I’ll also add that it’s a developing situation, so I really can’t comment any further.”
She added that “It is great to see a thriving business in the Old Hollow space.”
Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson said in an interview that he is “inclined” to appeal the BZA’s decision to the Circuit Court pending input from the county attorney. He said there was a “lack of logic” that led to the unanimous BZA vote.
“Rather than saying, ‘Here's what the zoning ordinance says,’ and then supporting the zoning administrator’s determination, they instead seem to have said, ‘well, this particular provision was not enforced in other cases, so therefore, lack of enforcement somehow forms a precedent, and we won't enforce that provision,’” Whitson said. “Again, to me, it doesn't make any sense.”
Whitson also noted that Wagner has applied twice before for special use permits to operate a dog training facility on agriculturally-zoned land in Amissville, but those applications were strongly opposed by neighbors. He said he doesn’t understand why in this case, she wouldn’t have to apply for a permit.
“I just think that this recent decision by the BZA missed the mark, and it really goes to the key point that we need to enforce our zoning ordinance as written — period,” Whitson said.
Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier said on Monday that he wants to have a discussion about the BZA decision, but said in an interview that he does not know how he would vote on a potential appeal. Frazier, who has been serving on the Board of Supervisors since the 90s, said the county has not appealed a BZA decision since he’s served on the body.
“I'm not sure they know what they're doing,” Frazier said of the current BZA. “The problem is, just like you can have an activist judge, if you have an activist BZA, then they're not doing their job. Their job is simply to look at the zoning ordinance and whether an application fits the zoning ordinance … and once you get away from that, then all kinds of bad things can happen.”
Whitson suggested during the meeting that the body have a two-part discussion not only on the recent decision, but also on the BZA’s role in county government. In a statement, BZA Chair Ron Makela said, “I think a meeting of the chair and vice chair of the BOS and BZA would be more productive.”
Last fall, a consulting firm hired by the Board of Supervisors to review the county’s zoning ordinance recommended that the body revoke authority from the BZA to review special use applications, making it strictly an appeals body.
Supervisors and county officials voiced support for the measure at a meeting in August and at a special meeting with consulting firm the Berkley Group later that month. Under the recommendation, the Board of Supervisors would review and approve most special use applications, rather than the BZA, whose members are court-appointed.
The Supervisors’ move marks the latest development in a long running saga of residents and some officials opposing Wagner’s dog training business on agricultural land. She opened her “K9ology” facility last summer in Sperryville at the corner of Old Hollow Road and U.S. Route 211 after months of community unrest led to her backing out of opening the business in Amissville.
Wagner declined to comment for this report. Wakefield Supervisor and Chair Debbie Donehey and Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Van Carney did not return requests for comment.