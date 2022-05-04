The Inn at Little Washington for the fourth consecutive year retained its three-Michelin-starred status on Wednesday, continuing its reign as the only restaurant in the Washington, D.C. area to currently hold the distinction.
The Town of Washington’s world-renown dining and lodging establishment, managed by Proprietor-Chef Patrick O’Connell, earned its third Michelin star in 2018, just three years after The Michelin Guide, considered the premiere source for rating dining excellence, began assessing restaurants in and around D.C. Three stars denotes restaurants worth taking a special journey to.
Patty O’s Café & Bakery, an Inn offshoot designed to provide a more affordable dining experience, was also included in the 2022 guide and awarded the Michelin Plate for "restaurants where the inspectors have discovered quality food," according to the Inn’s Facebook page.
“We are grateful to the Michelin Guide for these honors and invite you to celebrate with us as we recognize the dedication of the entire Inn at Little Washington family, and thank our loyal guests for their support over the past year,” The Inn’s said in a Facebook post. A request seeking comment from The Inn was not immediately returned.
