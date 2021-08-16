The owners of Three Blacksmiths announced on Monday that they sold the luxury Sperryville restaurant to a Washington, D.C. couple with extensive experience in the food and hospitality industries.
Now-former owners John and Diane MacPherson sold the eatery at 10 a.m. to restaurateurs Jake and Sara Addeo, a couple who have worked at and overseen establishments in New York City, Italy and Hong Kong.
“Jake and Sara understand and appreciate how special Three Blacksmiths is and will continue to offer the level of service, ambiance and local, seasonal foods that we've worked so hard to create,” a message on the restaurant's website said. “You'll find that not much has changed when you visit us, just two new friends to welcome you at the door.”
The Addeos first met in 2001 at the since-shuttered New York City seafood restaurant Esca. After working their way up the culinary ranks, Mr. Addeo went on to open the since-closed Italian restaurant Abboccato in Manhattan as executive chef, while Mrs. Addeo opened the John Dory as chef de cuisine under Michelin-starred British chef April Bloomfield.
Mr. Addeo worked in 2009 with the Bistro Laurent Tourondel Group in Hong Kong. After three years, the couple opened their own restaurant, Doppio Zero, in Sheung Wan, focusing on the pastas Mr. Addeo had cooked during a previous two-year stint in Italy.
After six years in Hong Kong, the Addeos moved to Washington, D.C. where Mr. Addeo headed up the kitchens of the since-shittered Osteria Bibiana Enoteca, The Occidental and Marra Forni as executive chef.
