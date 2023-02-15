2023-01-Town-Whited-200.jpg

Joe Whited, left, at his inaugural meeting, Jan. 7, 2023, at Town Hall.

 Photographer: Luke Christopher

Town of Washington Mayor Joe Whited recently held a roundtable meeting with local business leaders to facilitate discussion on what could be done to improve the economic environment around town.

Whited told the Town Council on Monday that business owners said they would like to see improved walkability in town in the form of new and improved sidewalks. Town leaders said they plan to explore potential federal funding to try and make that reality. Business leaders also told the mayor they hope to see further beautification of the town and additional food establishments.

