Washington Town Council on Monday postponed forming an authority aimed at boosting local business after members couldn’t reach consensus on who to appoint and what parameters the proposed body could operate within.
Following a failed vote on Monday to immediately create an Economic Development Authority, Town Council ultimately voted 5-0 to punt approving its creation to May to allow additional time to solicit interest from potential applicants who may wish to serve. A deadline of April 30 was set for applications, which are open to all Rappahannock County residents – not just those who live within the town’s boundaries, according to Town Attorney Martin Crim.
Members Drew Beard, a co-owner of Gay Street Inn, and Patrick O'Connell, Chef-Proprietor of The Inn at Little Washington, both abstained from the vote, citing a wish to avoid potential conflict of interest concerns as local business owners. Members Jean Goodine and Brad Schneider, and Treasurer Gail Swift, Vice Mayor Fred Catlin and Mayor Joe Whited all voted in support of the measure.
An authority would give officials the ability to appropriate funds to businesses in the name of economic development. The goal is to help bring to life the mayor’s proposed economic incentive package that could include tax cuts for hotels and restaurants and direct subsidies to entrepreneurs looking to open storefronts in the town to help get their business off the ground.
Whited, Catlin and Beard pushed for the body to form the authority on Monday to expedite what they hope will be the creation of new business in Town. Whited feared that putting off its creation would signal to potential entrepreneurs that the town isn’t willing to move quickly enough to accommodate their ventures.
“We want to demonstrate that we are committed to bringing business to this town, and we’re going to kick the can down the road for two or three more months rather than taking action,” Whited said. “Whether it’s the perfect solution or not, I think the idea that we are demonstrating forward motion, we are moving forward, is important. Momentum is important. We know – I know – that we have had businesses who are interested in opening restaurants in the town, but are holding their breath because they don’t know what we’re going to do.”
The mayor continued, “The longer we drag it out … we lose opportunity. It’s not free to kick the can down the road.”
The authority would be required by state law to include seven members, but its makeup is up to Town Council to decode.
The original plan put forward by Whited proposed appointing to the authority Planning Commission Chair Caroline Anstey, Architectural Review Board Chair Deb Harris, three Town Council members – himself, Catlin and Goodine – and two appointed community members: former Mayor John Fox Sullivan and Foster Harris House bed and breakfast owner Klaus Peters.
But some Town Council members, namely Goodine and O’Connell, were skeptical of including members of Town Council on the authority. They felt it should comprise a wider scope of membership. O’Connell was also frustrated that Whited’s original proposal would have only allowed lodging establishments with seven or fewer rooms to qualify for town aid, effectively excluding his three-Michelin starred restaurant and hotel.
The Town Council decided to entirely scrap the parameters they had originally outlined for how the authority could disperse money to business, and instead allow its members (once the body is formed) to decide amongst themselves a plan for how to operate, and return to the Town Council for approval.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...