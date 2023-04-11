town-2

Town Council punted approving the creation of an Economic Development Authority to May to better refine the proposal.

 Luke Christopher

Washington Town Council on Monday postponed forming an authority aimed at boosting local business after members couldn’t reach consensus on who to appoint and what parameters the proposed body could operate within.

Following a failed vote on Monday to immediately create an Economic Development Authority, Town Council ultimately voted 5-0 to punt approving its creation to May to allow additional time to solicit interest from potential applicants who may wish to serve. A deadline of April 30 was set for applications, which are open to all Rappahannock County residents – not just those who live within the town’s boundaries, according to Town Attorney Martin Crim.

