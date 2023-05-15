Washington Town Council last Monday formed an Economic Development Authority aimed at boosting the local economy through appropriation of funds to businesses.
The approval of the new governing body – pushed from last month to refine details – is part of an effort to realize Mayor Joe Whited's promise of providing tax cuts for hotels and restaurants and direct subsidies to entrepreneurs looking to open storefronts in the town to help get their business off the ground.
“It is absolutely essential that we signal this council’s support for the business community,” Whited said on Monday.
Creation of the authority was approved nearly unanimously with each member of Town Council voting in favor, except member Patrick O’Connell, the Inn at Little Washington’s proprietor and head chef, who abstained. O’Connell frequently abstains in the face of votes that could be perceived as creating a conflict of interest with his business.
Since the Town Council can’t legislate how the authority conducts itself, officials made a number of recommendations to provide its membership guidance on how to proceed once formed. But ultimately members of the authority will decide amongst themselves how to operate.
The Town Council suggested the authority establish a meals and lodging tax rebate for no more than two years to encourage the opening of new restaurants and inns in town. They also encouraged the authority to make grants to businesses not exceeding $5,000 to support the opening of new retail stores, noting they should only appropriate funds to pay for rent or renovations to property occupied by a business. Town Council required that the authority produce an annual report and presentation to town leaders.
Appointed to the authority:
Tommy Bruce, who will serve a one-year term;
Former Town Council member Mary Ann Kuhn, who will also serve a one-year term;
Foster Harris House bed and breakfast owner Klaus Peters, who will serve a two-year term;
Horse instructor and clinician Wendy Murdoch, who will also serve a two-year term;
Former Mayor John Fox Sullivan, who will serve a three-year term
Town Council Member Jean Goodine, who will serve a three-year term;
Mayor Joe Whited, who will serve a four-year term.
Whited hopes to promote business in the shrinking town, while also embracing the tourism industry that currently upholds Washington’s economic backbone. Meals and lodging taxes make up a significant portion of the town’s tax revenue, which is supported disproportionately by the Three Michelin-starred Inn at Little Washington. Business leaders have also voiced to the mayor that they wanted additional stores in town to provide tourists more to see and do during their stay.
While some businesses and property owners looking to lease space to restaurateurs have championed subsidies, others want the Town Council to go further to incentivize business by loosening zoning laws, which some say are overly restrictive.
“I didn’t need grants … I didn’t need assistance with money,” Jim Abdo, owner of a number of languishing vacant properties in town, said in March. “I needed people to get out of the way and allow people to open a bakery or small restaurant and not be forced into a political firestorm.”