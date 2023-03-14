town-Abdo

Washington Town Council is considering creating an Economic Development Authority to bring more business to town.

 Luke Christopher

Washington Mayor Joe Whited on Monday proposed that the Town Council create an Economic Development Authority to assist in efforts to bring more business to town that could diversify and bolster the local economy.

The move would give town officials the ability to appropriate funds in the name of economic development. The goal is to help bring to life the mayor’s proposed economic incentive package that could include tax cuts for hotels and restaurants and direct subsidies to entrepreneurs looking to open storefronts in the town to help get their business off the ground.

For agenda items visit the town's website at: https://washingtonva.gov/town-meetings/

Tags

Recommended for you