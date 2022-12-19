Truist bank branch flint hill

The Truist (formerly BB&T) bank branch in Flint Hill will close in March 2023.

One of Rappahannock County’s two full-service bank branches will close in the new year.

In response to an inquiry from the Rappahannock News, Truist confirmed that its branch at 644 Zachary Taylor Highway in Flint Hill will close permanently on March 28, 2023. It plans to serve local clients from its Royal Plaza branch, located at 487 South St. in Front Royal.

Tags

Recommended for you