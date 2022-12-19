One of Rappahannock County’s two full-service bank branches will close in the new year.
In response to an inquiry from the Rappahannock News, Truist confirmed that its branch at 644 Zachary Taylor Highway in Flint Hill will close permanently on March 28, 2023. It plans to serve local clients from its Royal Plaza branch, located at 487 South St. in Front Royal.
“There are no job losses associated with this closure and our teammates will be transferred to other area branches to continue serving our clients,” said Truist spokesman Brian Davis. “We’re very thoughtful about branch closing decisions and consider a number of factors, including our clients’ changing preferences as more and more clients choose to bank with us digitally through online, mobile banking, and other channels available to them anytime, anywhere.”
The Flint Hill branch had long been an outpost of BB&T (Branch Banking and Trust Company), which merged with SunTrust Bank and formed Truist Financial Corp. in December 2019.
Atlantic Union Bank, which traces its local origins back to Rappahannock National Bank, has the only remaining full-service bank branch in the county, located on Route 211 outside of Washington.
Oak View National Bank, based in Warrenton, has a loan production office on Main Street in Washington.
