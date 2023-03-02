John C. Clark

John C. Clark

 Photo courtesy Walker Jones, PC

Walker Jones, PC, with offices in Old Town Warrenton and the Town of Washington, announced on Wednesday that John C. Clark has joined the firm as partner.

Clark, who has a concentration in criminal law, has worked for Venable, an AmLaw 100 firm in D.C. While he enjoyed his fast-paced life as a DC-based litigator, he moved his practice to the Warrenton area 18 years ago to cut back on extensive travel and spend more time with his family, according to a news release from Walker Jones.

Tags

Recommended for you