Walker Jones, PC, with offices in Old Town Warrenton and the Town of Washington, announced on Wednesday that John C. Clark has joined the firm as partner.
Clark, who has a concentration in criminal law, has worked for Venable, an AmLaw 100 firm in D.C. While he enjoyed his fast-paced life as a DC-based litigator, he moved his practice to the Warrenton area 18 years ago to cut back on extensive travel and spend more time with his family, according to a news release from Walker Jones.
He is admitted to the Virginia State Bar, the Washington D.C. Bar, and the Florida Bar. Additionally, Clark is a member of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Bar. He earned his Juris Doctor at the University of Dayton School of Law (UDSL) in Dayton, Ohio where he graduated Cum Laude and ninth in his class. A native of Florida, he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Florida State University in Tallahassee.
He did an externship with the U.S. Magistrate Judge of Dayton and received a position as a staff writer and later Associate Editor for the UDSL Law Review. Clark has written briefs for and argued before the Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court of Virginia.
“As a local attorney, I enjoy working one-on-one with people and helping them with their real-life situations,” he said in a statement.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...