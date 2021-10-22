An important advisory from Businesses of Rappahannock President Theresa Wood:
Please do not provide any personal or business financial information to solicitors.
A member of Businesses of Rappahannock (BOR) was contacted today by a company using familiar terms, Rapp at Biz Capital, an obvious reference to our old name, Biz Rapp. BOR is in no way affiliated with this company and we would encourage you to simply hang up if contacted by Rapp at Biz Capital. They are using a phone number with our 540 area code (540-259-4344) however that may change as the scam develops.
This company claims to be providing low-cost capital to local small businesses. The artificial intelligence (AI) they use is very convincing - the female voice on the phone sounds friendly and familiar. The more sophisticated versions of AI can even impersonate the voice of CEOs and other public figures who might be associated with the company the scammers claim a connection with.
VISHING scams are a voice version of internet phishing. This type of scam aims to get prospective victims to share personal or financial information. Please do not give personal or business information, of any sort, to unsolicited callers.
Should you have questions or if you have been contacted by the scammers at Rapp at Biz Capital CLICK the EMAIL BOR button here and let us know.
Best regards,
Theresa Wood
on behalf of the Businesses of Rappahannock Board of Directors
