For years, the nearest outpost of the nation’s largest drugstore chain for many eastern Rappahannock County residents has been the CVS Pharmacy next to Food Lion off U.S. 211 on the edge of Warrenton. At the end of September, this store is closing.
“We’ve made the difficult decision to close our pharmacy at 605 Frost Avenue on September 27,” CVS Health spokeswoman Tara Burke told the Rappahannock News on Wednesday, confirming local social media posts. “All prescriptions will be transferred to the nearby CVS Pharmacy at 510 Blackwell Road to ensure that patients continue to have uninterrupted access to pharmacy care. All store employees are being offered comparable roles at other CVS locations.”
The Blackwell Road location is about an 8-10 minute drive from the soon-to-shutter Frost Avenue store, depending on Broadview Avenue traffic.
Last November, CVSannouncedthat it would close about 300 locations nationwide annually for the next three years as part of a “new retail footprint strategy aligned to evolving consumer needs.”
“Maintaining access to pharmacy services is an important factor we consider when making store closure decisions,” Burke said. “Other factors include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community’s store density, and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community, including COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.”
After the closure, CVS will operate 17 other locations in Fauquier and Prince William counties, plus stores in Culpeper, Front Royal, Madison and Luray.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...