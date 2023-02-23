bza-feb

Charlotte Wagner addresses the BZA, Feb. 22, 2023

The Rappahannock County Board of Zoning Appeals on Wednesday voted unanimously in favor of an appeal that will allow Charlotte Wagner, owner of a Sperryville dog training facility, to continue training dogs on an agriculturally-zoned land parcel.

The notice, served by the Rappahannock County Zoning office in October, alleged that a portion of the agriculturally zoned land where her business is located was being used for commercial purposes that fall within the definition of a “kennel” under current zoning ordinances, rendering her use in violation of code. A complaint against Wagner was submitted to the Zoning Administrator by neighboring property owners.

Tags

Recommended for you