Following more than two hours of public comment and consideration, the Rappahannock County Board of Zoning Appeals on Wednesday approved in a split vote a special use permit allowing Chester Gap Baptist Church to use land it owns off Headwaters Road for outdoor services and activities.
The board wrestled with residents’ concerns about the frequency of events, the number of people they could draw, the size of the parking area, the potential for traffic backups on Headwaters Road and whether the width of the access driveway was adequate.
Those concerns were raised during the public hearing that preceded the 3-2 vote by board members as they considered the potential impacts of granting the permit. Written comments, both in support of and against the church’s request, were received and several people spoke during the meeting.
Jim Vittotow, a property owner in the area, argued the quality of life in that area could be affected by a potential influx of additional traffic. “Priority should be given to established property owners,” Vittotow said.
BZA Chair Ron Makela and board member Julie Coonce ultimately voted against the permit while members Bill Tieckelmann, Sharon Pierce and Stephanie Ridder approved it.
However, issuance of the permit carried conditions. It allows that no more than five events (an event being defined as having at least 20 people in attendance) for a total of 20 days per year, and only up to 40 vehicles are permitted. The event and car limits set by the BZA overruled the recommendations made by the Rappahannock County Planning Commission in April.
The permit also prohibited amplified sound after 10:30 p.m. and rental of the property to anyone else. The permit will expire after two years or upon the sale of the property. Other conditions allow only outdoor services and activities, and no permanent structure can be erected on the property.
Church representatives said outdoor space is limited outside the location of the church at 41 Waterfall Rd., and that the area off Headwaters Road, zoned residential village, would accommodate an annual Easter sunrise service, youth activities, bible school for children and a harvest festival in the fall. The events will be held in the center of the property on a graded area. Portable toilets will be used during events.
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reviewed the application and commented that the access to the property meets the stated needs of the applicant and the stopping sight distance on Headwaters Road meets its requirements. In a follow-up email to the county, VDOT said it will be up to the county to enforce restrictions if the church’s use becomes greater than what the BZA approved or if the events change.
Tieckelmann wondered whether the access drive would be wide enough for two cars to pass. Church pastor Roger Orman said plans for a 12 ft. access drive were submitted to the county. He said there are places where a car can pull off to allow another to pass if needed. The 12 foot wide drive will replace one that exists.
Orman said the purpose of the outdoor space is for the church to connect with people and to help them with their needs — not to serve as an entertainment venue.
“Clogging the road is not something we want to do,” Orman said. Most events the church holds would draw six to 10 cars, he estimated. An event that draws a larger crowd may happen once a year, he said. The pastor said there will be security on site during events. In the past, the church has paid off-duty sheriff’s deputies to help with traffic.
In much swifter action that encountered no opposition, the BZA unanimously approved a special use permit issued to Edward and Karen Rissing to convert an existing workshop on their property at 100 Eagle Nest Ln. in Boston into an accessory dwelling.