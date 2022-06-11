Reverend Jon Heddleston of Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church in Sperryville retired from his post in April after serving for nearly 30 years.
Heddleston, 69, said he retired primarily because he served in the role for quite a while and wants to spend more of his time with family. “My wife and I are way past retirement age and we have grandchildren,” he said. “So there are a lot of things we want to do.”
Reaction to his retirement from the community has been nothing but supportive, he said, though the decision to leave wasn’t easy. Heddleston most enjoyed the church’s familial atmosphere.
“For some, it was a meltdown experience,” he said. “In a small community and in a church that God has blessed, it was really hard to say goodbye. So the response was shock and dismay, but it was also warm and affectionate.”
Before becoming a pastor, Heddleston was the editor of the Rappahannock News in the 1980s and an English teacher at Rappahannock County High School.
“This being my fourth career, whether it was working for teamsters for a big trucking company, or working on a golf course doing landscaping, I think everything prepared me to be a pastor,” Heddleston said. “I felt it was God’s calling.” His true calling came to him when he was in church once and said he felt the presence of the holy spirit.
“There was an incident at the Novum Baptist Church in Madison County, and I was serving communion. When the bread was being served, I felt a hand on my right shoulder,” he said. “It had the weight of a human hand, but when I turned around, there was no one behind me. Everyone was seated, and nobody seemed to notice.”
That is not all that has gotten him to his spiritual calling, he said. One of the earliest people to create a memory of God for him was his great-great-great grandfather and his grandmother, who were devout methodists Christians.
“My great-great-great grandfather was a methodist circuit-riding preacher in Virginia in the 1850s all the way to 1905,” he said. “And my grandmother had his diaries from this time. I knew that even though I didn’t go to church a lot growing up, I knew that I had a preacher who rode a horse in the wilderness to tell people about Jesus. That just always made me want to know about him, and I have half of his diaries that tell me a day-to-day blow of what he was doing in 1863 in the midst of the civil war.”
For this, he sees it as one of the many reasons he became a pastor, and why he feels the Lord has blessed him.
“I think the Lord has blessed our ministry here in manifold ways. One of the things I hang my head on is before I became a minister, I’ve done prison ministry for 25 years at one of the oldest jails here in Rappahannock County,” he said. “I was in jail for a couple hours on Christmas day with inmates. Even though it was once a month on the third Sunday over a 25-year period, I understand how important it is to meet people where they are no matter who and where they are, and prison ministry was a great catapult into ministry here at the church.”
While he says his time as a pastor has been a positive experience, there were times where it became challenging for him. It also came with many regrets, along with some of his worst moments.
“I remember meeting a woman in her fifties who was dying of cancer,” Heddleston said. “She had four daughters, and I visited the youngest and her sister in their trailer at the time to check on them. The oldest was excited because she was going on a date with a boy who got this hot car, and that Saturday night her sisters called me to Page Memorial Hospital because, at 18-years-old, she died in an accident being ejected through the moonroof in Stanley.”
He believes her faith was strong and she was saved before she passed away, but regrets not praying with her after leaving from his visit. While that instance still fills him with grief, Heddleston also recalled one of his best moments.
“The best memory was when a woman named Mitsy sponsored a surprise birthday party for me when I turned 60,” he said. “When I came into the fellowship hall, it was packed with friends and family. My mother came walking from the opposite end of the hall, all the way from Ohio, with my brother for my 60th birthday. My parents were very happy they had a minister in the family.”
Heddleston was replaced by Lewis Randy Clark, an interim pastor at the church.
“He’s 44, the common age range of modern ministers,” he said. “He and his wife Nicole have a ministry that I believe replicates mine over 20 years ago. They love the Lord, and he has been an associate pastor here for at least five years. He was a shoe-in for taking the role.”
Despite retiring from the church, he still plans to attend as a parishioner, which he hopes to continue for as long as possible.
“There are two lines of thought here,” he said. “The first thought is that if you have been to a church for seven years or more, stay away for a year and branch out. Let the ministry find their footing, and the other idea is he should be a senior representative and take on a certain itch to help out a branch of the church.”