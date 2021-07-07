Jeff Thompson, a licensed local pastor, lifelong Methodist and Virginian, will take over responsibility of three Rappahannock Methodist congregations. The Rappahannock Charge includes the Willis Chapel United Methodist Church (UMC), Flint Hill UMC, and Sperryville UMC.
“This appointment already feels like home,” says Thompson. He and his wife Sandy have been members at Sperryville UMC for the last three years. As a layperson, Thompson has led and co-led bible studies across the Charge. Charge attendance is on the rise and several bible studies continue, including a women’s study on Mondays at 6 p.m. at Sperryville UMC. Adult Bible Study will begin July 11 at Sperryville at 10 a.m., and a Flint Hill UMC Bible Study will begin Wednesday, July 14, at 7 p.m.
All are welcome. “I love small group bible studies and believe them to be foundational in growing our faith.”
Each of these churches has a rich history dating back to the mid 1800s. The first minister to hold services in the Sperryville church was Rev. James B. Fitzgerald around 1854. Willis Chapel was named in memory of the Reverend Albert G. Willis on the site where he volunteered to give up his life for a fellow soldier, one of the famous Mosby Rangers in 1864. The Flint Hill Methodist Church was organized in 1832. During the Civil War, it is said that local people hid their meats upstairs to keep them from being confiscated by Northern soldiers who were in the area.
Thompson graduated from Falls Church High School in Falls Church. He then went on to receive a BS in Agronomy. Jeff was a golf course superintendent for 32 years. He and his wife are the proud parents of two sons that live in Bryan, Texas, and Harrisonburg, and they have two wonderful grandsons. They will live at the Rappahannock Charge parsonage in Flint Hill.
Pastor Jeff began his multiple weekly Sunday worship services on July 4. For more information www.rappumc.org
Thompson is replacing Rev. Jesse Colwell who after three years of ministry with the Rappahannock Charge is taking a leadership position in the Methodist Church in Richmond.